Chrono Odyssey: Thousandfold Piercer boss guide

Thousandfold Piercer is your first Chrono Gate boss in Chrono Odyssey. These are essentially one-off instanced boss arenas, and they act as the story bosses, so to speak. Being separately instanced means you cannot team up with a co-op strat against these, unlike the open-world bosses and minibosses. What's more, this boss might be too much to handle if you've beelined through the main questline to get here without gearing up.

In this guide, we'll go over the moveset of the Thousandfold Piercer boss in Chrono Odyssey, as well as what gear you need for him.

How to defeat Thousandfold Piercer in Chrono Odyssey

Avoid this slam move at all costs (Image via Kakao Games)

The Thousandfold Piercer boss itself is quite straightforward - it does not have unique fight mechanics like some other bosses in Chrono Odyssey. It has only a handful of moves at its disposal:

A dash into a pirouette slash.

If Thousandfold Piercer swings the spear into a horizontal slash (usually tilted to one side), this is a four-swing combo that comes out quite fast. Get out of the area after the first swing as fast as you can.

A small dash into a stab, which is deceptively long-range, but very easy to sidestep.

The Thousandfold Piercer leaps into the air with an overhead slam; this move has a slight AoE radiating from the tip of the spear and deals the most damage in this phase.

A thrust attack followed by two rapid thrusts.

Second phase animation (Image via Kakao Games)

After you get him down to half health, The Thousandfold Piercer imbues himself with energy, gaining invulnerability for two seconds. After this, he can use an additional set of moves:

Much like the regular leap-slam, Thousandfold Piercer leaps into the air and laterally spins before landing: avoid this attack, as it has a huge AoE and can potentially one-shot you with 500+ damage.

If the Thousandfold Piercer glitches with purple energy during a charge, it will be followed up by two slashes, one kick, and one final slash that deals high damage.

A charge into an overhead slam followed by three highly rapid slams - an attack which is fortunately quite easy to avoid because the first one doesn't stagger.

Other than his offensive moves, this Chrono Odyssey boss can also backstep and essentially blink, disintegrating and re-integrating a few meters away. It reminded me of Faceless Void from Dota 2, but thankfully, there's no health-recoup shenganigans in place. These moves only make him invulnerable for one second.

Overall, the simplest strategy to beat the Thousandfold Piercer is with a crossbow, as you can outrange almost all his moves and fire away. However, if you're any class other than a Ranger, you'll have to make use of your damage mitigation/counter tools.

As a Swordsman, you can try to get a parry off in any of his melee combos for huge damage, and use the dual-blades for the spin-attack when he's stunned. As a Berserker, use the Battleaxe to block damage.

Chiefly, though, you have to take note of one factor if you're playing melee: this boss acts as a DPS/defense check. The Chrono Odyssey playtest version only tells you about this the first time you die to Thousandfold Piercer, but you can just leave the arena at any time and come back later.

As any class, your best bet is to obtain a set of gathering tools from the general merchant, and then hack away at some resource points. The end-goal for these Life Skills in Chrono Odyssey is to farm materials that you can craft green (tier-2) gear with.

For example, if you want a tier-2 crossbow, you want to target Mature Trees to get logs, which you can process into Sturdy Lumber, and butcher some deer to get Rawhide to process into Leather.

For higher gear-score Armor, you can simply farm the Abyssal Fiend in the Dawn Slope Ruins quite easily. You can farm this miniboss even without having the quest; simply go to the ruins, climb through the broken pillars, and then crawl under the gate to fight him.

After you beat Thousandfold Piercer, you can fashion him into a phantom you can summon to battle via the Chronotector. That's all about the first Chrono Gate boss in this game. Stay tuned for more MMO news and updates on Sportskeeda.

