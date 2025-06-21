All available classes in Chrono Odyssey playtest, and best one to pick

Out of all of the classes in Chrono Odyssey, only a trio are available in the current playtest: Ranger, Barbarian, and Swordsman. We know there are at least six classes total, and potentially more by the time the game launches. That we’ll just have to see on. Each of the classes is good at certain things, but what if you simply want to be overpowered and just win fights without breaking a sweat?

Ad

While we think each class certainly is great on their own merits in Chrono Odyssey, if we had to pick the strongest one of all in this current playtest, the best class is easily the Ranger with a crossbow. The others are certainly strong, but nothing feels as satisfying as a Ranger right now.

The Ranger is the most powerful class in the Chrono Odyssey playtest

What makes the Ranger the most powerful class in Chrono Odyssey? Frankly, it’s the wildly powerful crossbow. You can easily kite enemies (staying away with movement/movement abilities) and continually open fire, so you don’t get hurt.

Ad

Trending

The Ranger is unstoppable with a crossbow right now (Image via Kakao Games)

Sure, Rangers aren’t very tanky, so getting hit is incredibly bad, but if an enemy can’t get to you, what does it matter? The Ranger also has a Longbow and Rapier, but right now the Crossbow is simply the best.

Ad

However, it’s worth noting that this is a beta/playtest for Chrono Odyssey, so there isn’t much content that would make one class be the “best” at everything. There isn’t much content where having a specific class is meaningful at this point in the game. That said, ranged still feels pretty strong, so if we had to pick something, it would be the Ranger.

The Swordsman is bang in the middle, but sword-and-shield feels very promising (Image via Kakao Games)

The Swordsman is a very well-balanced class, and with the Sword-and-Shield build as opposed to Greatsword or Dual Blades, you can parry down some of the hardest foes in the current content, in our experience.

Ad

Then there’s the Berserker with its Chain Blades, Twin Axes, and Battle Axes. This is probably the hardest of the classes to play, if you can master it, I would say it makes a strong argument for Chrono Odyssey’s best class in the playtest. The weapons just make me think of God of War, to be honest.

Do you like risky gameplay? If so, pick up the Chain Blades and try Barbarian (Image via Kakao Games)

It isn’t the best though because of the skill ceiling. When you’re at low HP you get buffs for being there, but you still have to have an absolute mastery of melee combat. It’s high-risk, high-reward, likely a very desirable class for Soulslike fans.

Ad

Check out our Chrono Odyssey guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More