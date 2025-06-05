We drew on inspiration from games in the Soulslike genre" Chrono Odyssey devs on combat, classes, genderlocking and more (Exclusive)

As a long-time MMO enjoyer, Chrono Odyssey is a game that’s absolutely caught my eye. I’ve played everything from Aion to WoW, Final Fantasy to Ultimate Online, and even text-based games. It’s hard to find something unique in the world of Massively Multiplayer Online games, but I think the team behind this one might just be on to something. With sharp, Soulslike gameplay and a unique time-stopping mechanic, me and the rest of my team are excited to try this out.

Ad

We had a chance to speak with several members of the Chrono Odyssey development team, via a translator. Unfortunately, we were only able to get a few questions answered. We have so much more we wish to know about the game, and we will attempt to get those questions answered as well at a later date.

With gorgeous visuals and interesting classes, I think this promises to be the hardcore, challenging MMO that players worldwide have been clamoring for. Here’s what we’ve learned about Chrono Odyssey.

Ad

Trending

Chrono Odyssey’s developers open up about their upcoming Soulslike MMO

Q. Hello! Thank you for taking the time to chat with us. Precious little is known about Chrono Odyssey, but there’s some pretty serious hype surrounding it. With such a huge market for MMOs right now, what would you say makes it stand out amongst its competitors and peers?

Ad

I think this game has a chance to break some real ground in the MMO space (Image via Chrono Studio)

Chrono Studio: Rather than emphasizing how Chrono Odyssey differs from other MMORPGs, we believe it's more important to highlight what makes it truly special.

Ad

Chrono Odyssey places a strong emphasis on PvE-based gameplay, designed to let players enjoy the process of exploring the world and engaging with a wide variety of content. It’s not a game where the fun begins only at the maximum level— we’ve crafted it so that the journey of growth itself is enjoyable.

The game adopts a sandbox-style, non-linear open-world structure. In the field, a variety of events and situations unfold organically, and players are free to choose their actions within that dynamic world.

Ad

Additionally, instead of relying solely on traditional RPG role distinctions, we focused on delivering an intuitive and immersive experience by emphasizing the responsiveness and control-based enjoyment typical of action games through our combat system.

Q. Combat is so important to an MMO’s success. If you could compare the gameplay/combat to another game, what would it be similar to?

Chrono Studio: We drew inspiration from games in the Soulslike genre that offer weighty, impactful combat experiences. Chrono Odyssey aims to combine the intensity of weapon-focused battles with the agile responsiveness of action RPGs.

Ad

Players can enjoy a flexible and strategic combat experience, where they are free to approach battles in their own way through thoughtful skill selection and seamless weapon switching.

Q. On the topic of classes, how flexible are classes going to be? Do they have just one set of skills as a baseline, or will players be able to slot in a variety of skills depending on the situation, as well as passives/other talents?

Ad

Ad

Chrono Studio: Flexibility is a core pillar of Chrono Odyssey. Each class is designed to wield three distinct weapon types, with the ability to swap between two of them at any time. This allows players to freely equip a wide range of active and passive skills, enabling highly customizable builds.

Whether it's for solo play, party synergy, or tailoring a setup to tackle specific boss mechanics, players can adjust their combat configuration to suit their preferred playstyle and the situation at hand.

Ad

Q. These days, there’s more of a market tailored towards young MMO players who want a solo-friendly experience. Will Chrono Odyssey class design go towards this direction, or will a balanced party composition be essential for success?

Chrono Studio: We aim to respect and support all playstyles. Chrono Odyssey provides a fulfilling experience for solo players through content such as the Chrono Gate and Trial challenges, ensuring that players can enjoy the game on their own terms.

Ad

At the same time, the game features dedicated content that emphasizes strategic cooperation—such as raids and large-scale world events—allowing players to fully experience the thrill and rewards of collaborative gameplay.

Q. One thing that tends to get brought up a lot in MMOs from the east is the nature of genderlocking classes. Not every game does it, but it always courts controversy. Why did you decide to forgo genderlocking?

Ad

Genderlocked classes is a real deal breaker to a good number of players - don't sweat that here (Image via Chrono Studio)

Chrono Studio: Diversity and freedom of choice are core values of Chrono Odyssey. We believe players should be able to express themselves freely, and as part of that vision, we’ve designed the game to allow players to choose their character’s gender regardless of class. This decision goes beyond functionality—it reflects a more inclusive and modern design philosophy.

Ad

Chrono Odyssey is on the way in Q4 2025, and that’s as much as we know at this time. However, there is a beta test coming in June 2025, so interested parties will be able to get hands-on at some point in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More