Cracking the Code: What could Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail's limited job be?

During Final Fantasy 14’s Fan Fest London, a new limited job was teased. Unfortunately, we weren’t given any real clues, but Yoshi-P did poll the audience on what they thought the new class could be.

We have no concrete evidence on what Dawntrail will give players, but half the fun is speculation. We have a few possible ideas based on the crowd and our experiences with previous Final Fantasy games.

If a job is going to be a limited one in Final Fantasy 14, they need to have a very certain set of traits for it to make sense. None of what we posit here is based on insider knowledge. We likely won’t have a confirmed answer until Fan Fest Tokyo in 2024. However, here are our thoughts on this upcoming in-game class.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will feature another limited job; what might it be?

The most important thing about the Final Fantasy 14 limited jobs is that they have to be self-sufficient. Normal grouping rules don’t apply to them, so they can’t take part in normal aspects of the game unless it’s other limited classes. Normally, that’s just Blue Mage. However, it’s likely both classes may group up in Dawntrail.

These jobs need to be able to tank, heal, and deal damage in some form or another. Either with a baseline build or other members of the same job performing different roles. With that in mind, I think the most likely candidate is Beastmaster.

A popular Final Fantasy 5 job, it lets players play Pokemon. You theoretically could catch a wide variety of fiends throughout Final Fantasy 14, and they would use your abilities for you. These could easily be healers, tanks, and physical/magical DPS. There would naturally need to be limits on what you could capture, though; bosses would be more than overpowered even as a limited job.

However, there’s another possibility that I don’t think we should overlook. Beastmasters were one of the strongest solo classes in Final Fantasy 11, after all. Don’t forget they were available there, as well. But there’s another class from FF11 that players should consider: Puppet Master.

Puppet Masters could easily create a mechanical doll to perform whatever role is required, and in a group, would be a great deal of fun. As a flexible pet class, the sky is the limit for this character option.

As a puppet can be literally anything, you could summon physical or magical DPS, a tanky shield puppet, or various healers. But there’s a reason I’m focusing on these two: Final Fantasy 11 is 20 years old this year.

Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail will receive an alliance raid based on Vana’diel, the home of that popular MMO. I feel like it would only make sense for this limited job to also be focused on the older MMO to honor the game that ultimately paved the way for Final Fantasy 14.

Other jobs are possible, as well. You could have Mimes, Magitek Knights, or a host of other flexible possibilities. These are the ones that stuck out the most to me, with as little information as we have. Once 2024 rolls around and Fan Fest Tokyo kicks off, we’ll hopefully know more.