How to unlock Blue Mage in Final Fantasy 14

Blue Mage is undoubtedly one of the most intriguing Final Fantasy 14 jobs. Introduced later into the MMO's lifetime, it's a limited job with a unique method of unlocking abilities. It also cannot group with players, usually through Roulettes, due to the nature of how Blue Mage works. They can still group with friends for content, but not through the Roulette system. If you've wanted to master the magic of the enemy fiends, this is undoubtedly the class for you.

The Blue Mage received 20 new spells in Final Fantasy 14's latest update and a level cap increase. Even with these changes in 6.45, the class level cap is still 80, as opposed to all other classes at 90. If you want to unlock this class, here's what you must do.

Requirements to unlock the Blue Mage in Final Fantasy 14

Requirements

Be level 50 on a Disciple of Magic or War job

Complete the MSQ through "The Ultimate Weapon"

This Zealous Yellowjacket is where the quest unlock begins (Image via Square Enix)

You must at least complete the Final Fantasy 14 'A Realm Reborn' main story quest. From unlocking the Magitek Mount to hard modes of trials, you must complete "The Ultimate Weapon" for so much in the game. You must also be level 50 on a combat class of your choice - it doesn't matter which you select.

Blue Mage isn't a complex class to unlock, but it will take some serious work to master this limited job within Final Fantasy 14.

How to unlock the Blue Mage in Final Fantasy 14

You can begin unlocking Blue Mage in the MMO by heading to the Zealous Yellowjacket in Final Fantasy 14. Thankfully, it's a straightforward quest to complete. You also receive numerous rewards for completing it, such as a cosmetic for the class. The latest patch of the game also added more to this limited job.

Martyn might seem shady, but he's here to help (Image via Square Enix)

Out of the Blue quest

Quest Giver: Zealous Yellowjacket.

Zealous Yellowjacket. Location: Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (x: 9.9, y: 11.0).

Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (x: 9.9, y: 11.0). Level: 50

50 Reward: 11,700 XP, 0 gil, Soul of the Blue Mage, Rainmaker (weapon), True Blue Attire Coffer (IL: 1), Job Unlock, Water Cannon skill.

Steps to take

Rendezvous with the Zealous Yellowjacket in Summerford.

Speak with the Zealous Yellowjacket.

Rendezvous with the Zealous Yellowjacket at the Moraby Drydocks.

Rendezvous with the Zealous Yellowjacket at the Salt Strand.

Speak with Martyn.

This quest requires no combat. You'll help a Yellowjacket track down a mysterious person selling Soul Crystals. These are rumored to grant incredible, powerful magic.

After traveling to the above places and speaking with the Yellowjacket in Final Fantasy 14, you'll meet Martyn. He'll give you a set of job gear and the Soul Crystal to avoid going to jail. This will unlock the class for you.

This quest teaches you how Blue Mage works when it comes to learning skills (Image via Square Enix)

The first job quest, The Blue Leading the Blue, will immediately be accessible. This will teach you to use Water Cannon and give you more insight into the class.

What makes Blue Mage unique in Final Fantasy 14

Blue Magi have a fabulous look, and incredible power (Image via Square Enix)

While this job cannot PVP, cannot complete the Main Story Quests, and cannot join pre-formed parties, they still have plenty to do in the game. But what makes them so unique?

Blue Mages can learn enemy magic throughout the game - from dungeons to trials. Learning all these powers can be incredibly challenging, but it allows them access to some truly incredible powers.

Like Strago Magus, Quistis Trepe, and Quina before them, FF14 Blue Magic wielders can attack, heal, support, and even tank. There are dozens of spells players can learn through a variety of circumstances.

However, they must always experience it from the enemy that casts it. In addition, they can be used during the Moogle Treasure Trove events to smash through dungeons quickly.

This class gained several new abilities, a level cap increase, and more in the 6.45 patch notes for Final Fantasy 14. This update is available in the game right now.