Final Fantasy XIV's Moogle Treasure Trove returning soon - dates, available dungeons, rewards, and more

One of the more popular events in Final Fantasy XIV, the Moogle Treasure Trove, is coming back to the game next week. In this event, players queue for specific dungeons that reward specific tomestones. This time, players will be hunting Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, which can then be turned in for a wealth of rewards. From rare mounts to cosmetics, there's plenty to unlock for everyone once things begin again.

Unfortunately, players cannot use the Adventurer Squadrons or the Duty Support systems. This means you must use the appropriate party at the right level or an unrestricted party with "Level Sync" turned on. If you're ready to start farming tomestones again, here's what you need to know about the upcoming Moogle Treasure Trove event in Final Fantasy XIV.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at 8 am GMT, the Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove event will begin. It will last until the launch of update 6.4. While there is no confirmed release date for that patch, it's currently scheduled for "Late May," giving players several weeks to farm these Irregular Tomestones if they wish to.

This event is optional, but it allows players to unlock some mounts they may not have farmed in trials throughout Final Fantasy XIV. You do not have to complete a quest to begin the Moogle Treasure Trove event - go complete specific dungeons! Below is a list of all the dungeons involved and how many Tomestones they reward.

7 Irregular Tomestones

The Tower at Paradigm's Breach (Level 80 Raid)

The Praetorium (Level 50 Dungeon)

6 Irregular Tomestones

The Puppets' Bunker (Level 80 Raid)

5 Irregular Tomestones

The Copied Factory (Level 80 Raid)

3 or 5 Irregular Tomestones

Hidden Gorge (Level 30 PVP)

Onsal Hakair (Level 30 PVP

The Fields of Glory (Level 40 PVP)

Seal Rock (Level 30 PVP)

The Borderland Ruins (Level 40 PVP)

4 Irregular Tomestones

Hullbreaker Isle (Level 50 Dungeon)

The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) (Level 50 Dungeon)

Castrum Meridianum (Level 50 Dungeon)

3 Irregular Tomestones

The Porta Decumana (Level 50 Trial)

Dzemael Darkhold (Level 44 Dungeon)

Cutter's Cry (Level 38 Dungeon)

The Sunken Temple of Qarn (Level 35 Dungeon)

2 Irregular Tomestones

Alexander - The Soul of the Creator (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Heart of the Creator (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Breath of the Creator (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Eyes of the Creator (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Burden of the Son (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Arm of the Son (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Cuff of the Son (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Fist of the Son (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Burden of the Father (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Arm of the Father (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Cuff of the Father (Level 60 Raid)

Alexander - The Fist of the Father (Level 60 Raid)

The Cloud Deck (Level 80 Trial)

Castrum Marinum (Level 80 Trial)

Cinder Drift (Level 80 Trial)

There's a wide variety of content players can tackle for Irregular Tomestones during Final Fantasy XIV's Moogle Treasure Trove event, and several players will no doubt find the grind that will work best for them.

Some players suggest 4 Blue Mages in Tam-Tara Deepcroft, and others are looking to complete The Praetorium repeatedly.

Thankfully, the content varies, from daily PVP events to more modern trials like the WEAPONs. This content is currently available in Final Fantasy XIV and should drive more people to queue for these during the Moogle Treasure Trove event. If these raids or dungeons have rewards you're seeking, it will be a good time to queue again.

When turning in tomestones in Final Fantasy XIV's Moogle Treasure Trove event, you can do it in any of the three main capital cities. Players can go to Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X: 9.4, Y: 11.6), New Gridania (X: 12.4, Y: 12.1), and Ul'dah, Steps of Nald (X: 9.6, Y: 9.1).

Upon interacting with the Moogle, a shop filled with items will appear. The rewards range from cosmetics, mounts, and emotes. Below is a list of all rewards, and the number of tomestones needed

Porxie Earrings: 100

Magitek Predator Identification Key: 50

Ixion Clarion: 50

Megalotragus Horn: 50

A Long Fall Orchestrion Roll: 50

Modern Aesthetics - Gyr Abanian Plait: 50

Ballroom Etiquette - Empathic Elucidation: 30

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x2: 30

Qiqirn Earring: 30

Laurel Goobue Horn: 30

Elbst Horn: 30

Aithon Whistle: 30

Nightmare Whistle: 30

White Lanner Whistle: 30

Demonic Lanner Whistle: 30

Reveling Kamuy Fife: 30

Blissful Kamuy Fife: 30

MGP Platinum Card: 30

Floor Sofa: 20

Red Brick Kitchen: 20

Nomad's Tent: 20

Oriental Wooden Deck: 20

Swag Valance: 20

Homemade Cookie Set: 20

Florist's Counter: 20

Bonewicca Protector's Coat: 15

Bonewicca Skinner's Mail: 15

Bonewicca Wildling's Jacket: 15

Bonewicca Shadow's Chestpiece: 15

Bonewicca Tracker's Coat: 15

Bonewicca Whisperer's Jacket: 15

Bonewicca Soother's Chestpiece: 15

Middle La Noscea Riding Map *1: 10

Lower La Noscea Riding Map *1: 10

Eastern La Noscea Riding Map *1: 10

Western La Noscea Riding Map *1: 10

Upper La Noscea Riding Map *1: 10

Outer La Noscea Riding Map *1: 10

Gaelicat Card *2: 10

Vanu Vanu Card *3: 10

Byakko Card *4: 7

Prometheus Card *5: 7

Wind-up Succubus: 7

Black Hayate: 7

Flibbertigibbet Orchestrion Roll: 7

Piece of Mind Orchestrion Roll: 7

Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x10: 1

Some of those rewards, particularly with stars next to them, are only available upon completing certain quests within the game. Final Fantasy XIV's Moogle Treasure Trove is a fantastic way to pick up mounts that can be challenging to unlock alone, such as the Kamuy Fifes from the Stormblood expansion.

If you are unlucky at unlocking other mounts, this is a solid way to begin picking them up. Final Fantasy XIV's next Moogle Treasure Trove won't start until next week - April 24, 2023.

