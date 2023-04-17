Best Tanks and Healers for PvP in Final Fantasy XIV

Final Fantasy XIV is the critically acclaimed MMORPG based on the Final Fantasy franchise and incorporates several jobs and classes for players to master during their stay in Eorzea. While healers work to keep the party alive by providing heals and buffs, a tank either mitigates damage to the entire party or absorbs damage itself, thanks to its large HP pool. However, current jobs typically have a hybrid setup - offering DPS and tank/healing capabilities together.

Both roles are significant additions to a party, and this guide will list out the best healers and tanks players can use for PvP in Final Fantasy XIV.

Tanks and healers are a must for Final Fantasy XIV PvP

Paladin and 3 other best tanks in Final Fantasy XIV

Here are the best tanks in-game for PvP:

1) Gunbreaker

The Gunbreaker (Image via aceofwind102)

The latest tank in FFXIV added with the Shadowbringers expansion, Gunbreaker, has also had several refinements during the Endwalker patch. Acting as a pseudo-DPS, the Gunbreaker wields a gunblade and possesses a “powder gauge” that fills up over time to deal devastating combos and abilities over foes. The job is unlocked at level 60 ASAP and can be overwhelming for the uninitiated.

Additionally, the Gunbreaker has a 20% damage increase with skills such as No Mercy and Aurora, an HP regeneration status on the chosen ally. Perhaps the most helpful ability of the job is “Superbolide,” a skill that relies on high risk, high reward as it drops your HP to one in exchange for impermeability to almost all attacks.

The job is an excellent addition for players who wish to spice things up over what is a traditional tank role, with added DPS abilities.

2) Dark Knight

The Dark Knight in action (Image via Square Enix)

The Dark Knight thrives on its dark powers, represented by the Living Shadow, unlocks at Level 80. The job was first released during the Heavensward expansion and is opened at a relatively early Level 30 in-game.

Dark Knights are relatively easy to pick up and learn but hard to master - making it one of the more accessible classes, especially when paired with “The Blackest Night” ability. This ability generates a shield for an ally or yourself that lasts seven seconds and a damage bonus! However, the skill costs 3000 points and should be timed carefully.

As such, the Dark Knight remains one of the best tanks in Final Fantasy XIV thanks to its unique skills, DPS abilities, and buffs post-patch 6.11, especially the much improved “Living Dead” skill that has now been reworked to keep you alive post casting.

3) Warrior

The Warrior, rendered in-game (Image via YouTube/Desperius FFXIV)

The Warrior is one of the most accessible jobs in Final Fantasy XIV, thanks to it being a starter job that has received plenty of improvements in the Endwalker patch. The job focuses on its role and offers no deviations from the traditional tank playstyle - making it beginner-friendly. In contrast, the job is nowhere near as flashy or fast as the other jobs on this list. Thanks to its healing and lifestyle perks, it remains an excellent tank overall.

Post rework, the Warrior remains one of the best picks for Level 90 tasks in-game.

4) Paladin

The Paladin (Image via u/TophatWraith)

The iconic Paladin job makes its appearance in the game, with it being available to all players because it is a base job - starting as a Gladiator.

The Paladin presents additional damage abilities, a host of damage reduction skills, and the power to heal itself or its allies using Clemency. Thus, the Paladin can work as a de facto healer in some instances (such as the healer being downed in a session). It can also absorb damage from allies thanks to the Cover skill, all the while providing a small shield with Passage of Arms.

While the Paladin remains a great tank in its own right, the job has been less favored due to a lack of buffs - which are scheduled to be released sooner or later.

Astrologian and 3 other best healers in Final Fantasy XIV

Here are the best healers for PvP:

1) Scholar

The Scholar (Image via u/DamienLunas)

The Scholar is one of the better healer jobs in Final Fantasy XIV, although it is not as much of a “must have” as it used to be anymore. It is one of the two starter healer jobs and relies on juggling either of the two fairies, Eos and Selene, on casting healing spells, such as regen. Players should remember that the Scholar is more defense focused and prefers to shield the party from a boss’s ultimate move instead of simply spamming heals.

Since the Scholar focuses on Instacast healing and shield generation, making them a bit more complex than a generalized healer role.

Post patch 6.2, a buff has been added in for the Scholar, removing the enmity generation entirely, making him an excellent pick for newcomers to the role.

2) White Mage

The White Mage (Image via u/xobethanyxo)

The White Mage has received a recent buff in the Endwalker patch for Final Fantasy XIV, making it one of the most potent healers. Despite having proper healing with regen and insta-casts, White Mages possess an absurd amount of DPS potential that they more than makeup for. One of their signature AoE moves, Holy, can rival even a DPS’ on their best day.

Additionally, for healing, the ability Benediction is a powerful tool in the arsenal of the White Mage as it can instantly restore a massive amount of HP to a single party member, making it very useful for tanks who have taken too much damage.

3) Sage

The Sage (Image via u/Puzzleheaded_Sorbet)

The Sage was introduced during patch 6.0 of Final Fantasy XIV - Endwalker. Parallels can be drawn between the Sage and the Scholar, with both jobs focusing on shield generation and damage mitigation in addition to traditional healing roles.

Kardia, a unique ability of the Sage, allows them to transfer the damage they deal to the enemies back into the party as restored HP, making it crucial for players to master both the DPS and healing aspects of the job delicately.

The Sage is a beautiful choice for a healer, although it may be a bit too complicated for the newcomer in the numerous Extreme trials the game offers.

4) Astrologian

The Astrologian (Image via u/ Desperate-Sun2577)

The Astrologian is currently the undisputed number one healer in Final Fantasy XIV, largely thanks to its recent rework from Square Enix. The class offers a unique playstyle in the form of Tarot cards that confer several abilities, but as a result, it is highly susceptible to bad RNG.

The cards have a cooldown of only 30 seconds each, meaning a skilled Astrologian can quickly spam abilities to keep their team alive and well-buffed throughout the battle.

Nevertheless, it remains a rather high-skill, high-reward job with close familiarity with the Tarot system of the game with the constant balancing of DPS, buffs, and heals.

