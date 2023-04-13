Final Fantasy XIV guide: Mount Ordeals Extreme

Final Fantasy XIV is a renowned MMORPG that has captivated the interests of millions of gamers worldwide. Players enter a world unmatched by any other, where sophisticated technology and ancient magic combine to create a breathtakingly beautiful environment. Here, they will set off on an exhilarating trip through a world alive with danger and wonder, complete with risky quests, dramatic battles, and unique characters.

Final Fantasy XIV delivers a gaming experience like no other, one that will captivate you. So put on your armor, sharpen your sword, and prepare for the journey of a lifetime.

In Final Fantasy XIV, there is a type of group content that you can participate in as part of your progression through the game called Trials. These typically involve a group of players facing off against a powerful boss enemy, often with unique mechanics that require coordination and strategy to overcome.

How to complete Mount Ordeals Extreme in Final Fantasy XIV

A long and difficult Final Fantasy XIV trial that players have been eager to accomplish, the Mount Ordeals Extreme Trial will surely put your patience and endurance to the test. However, once you've already defeated Rubicante to get here, and with a little bit of information, practice, and good fortune, you can accomplish it again.

With a little effort and the right party, you ought to be able to handle this trial, especially if you've handled similar trials in the past.

Before taking on this trial in Final Fantasy XIV, you must first meet the following requirements:

Complete 6.3 MSQ "Desires Untold"

Have an iLevel of at least 610

Final Fantasy XIV - Old Sharlayan (Image via Square Enix)

Once accomplished, you may now proceed to Old Sharlayan. When you get there, go talk to the Wandering Minstrel (X:12.7, Y:14.3). Recount your battles with Rubicante in the "Desires Untold" quest to access the encounter's Extreme Trials variant.

Now that it has been opened, you can use Party Finder to access it or a prepared party to attack it. You will go through four phases in your Mount Ordeals Extreme trial.

Phase 1

Final Fantasy XIV - Mount Ordeals Quest Guide (Image via Square Enix)

In the first phase, there will be many dynamics of the battle that you should become familiar with. The Ordeals of Purgation are the most important to understand because you will confront them repeatedly throughout the battle.

Although this phase is lengthy, it is not nearly as difficult as the others. If you can get yourself situated and learn how to interpret some of Rubicante's movements, you should be in good shape.

The Ordeals of Purgation is a mechanic that will recur throughout the encounter and continually change. Three circles — one red, one purple, and finally another red — with lines linking each to either a blue or a red symbol will appear at each level of this mechanism.

In the aforementioned circles, you can observe arrows pointing in different directions. By doing this, you'll be able to visualize where the lines will go once the circles have turned, allowing you to find a secure location and prevent wiping.

Phase 2

Final Fantasy XIV - Mount Ordeals Purgation Trial (Image via Square Enix)

It's time to get ready for the next phase, which is a complex mechanic. Rubicante won't be targettable during this phase, so you'll need to quickly dispatch six Adds before he casts "Rubicante's Power," a clean-wide anger that will obliterate the whole party. These are the Adds mechanics:

In the center, a single Greater Flamesent spawns and casts Ghastly Torch multiple times, doing medium magic damage and causing a Burn DoT.

North of the Greater Addition, one Flamesent spawns, casting Ghastly Flame, which causes a lot of random AoEs to form on the ground.

In the northeast and northwest, two Flamesent additions are created. Each of them will generate a tether that may be grabbed and will cast Shattering Heat, which must be taken up by a tank. The tank buster is the same model as before.

To the southeast and southwest, two Flamesent additions spawn. These affix a purple tether to the player and, shortly after, cast Ghastly Wind, a cone-shaped area-of-effect spell, on them.

Rubicante will become targetable once again and unleash Blazing Rapture right away if you get rid of them all before he becomes enraged. Cover and deflect as necessary since this attack affects the entire raid.

Everyone will get a debuff midway through Rubicante's casting of Blazing Rapture, which effectively means that no one will be at maximum health until they recover or shield after the clean-wide goes off. Therefore, ensure to have the healers fill everyone up after.

Phase 3

Final Fantasy XIV - Battling Rubicante (Image via Square Enix)

Phase 3 is perhaps the most difficult section of this entire Final Fantasy XIV battle, as it is another drawn-out phase with a lot of new mechanics. Rubicante will cast off his guise and reveal his true might during this phase. New skills are acquired, while some abilities are enhanced.

Rubicante begins the trial with auto attacks and later employs Flamespire Brand. You will need to avoid line AoEs as one group will be subject to the Furious Welt Flare debuff. After that, those who have the debuff spin within their quadrant, while those who don't go to the center to share a stack marker. The boss will then cast Inferno, and your group should remain spread out to escape the bleeding DoT.

After that, all players must spread out for Stinging Welt's AoE. When Rubicante casts Scalding Signal or Scalding Ring, all players must be in proper positions. He will also cast Sweeping Immolation, and depending on how many stars are on his wing, the players will need to stack or spread. To avoid cleaves, players will stack south, while tanks will travel northeast and northwest after receiving Dualfire.

Phase 4

Final Fantasy XIV - Rubicante (Image via Square Enix)

This phase consists of mechanics that you have previously learned and one new mechanic. Rubicante casts the Ordeal of Purgation twice, with the first set having multiple rotating rings and one fireball, and the second set having the middle rotating, two fireballs, one blue and one orange rune. You’ll have to dodge the blue rune.

He then casts Flamespire Claw, where Rubicante will assign Limit Cut numbers ranging from 1 to 8 for each player. After that, he will cleave each player in turn, delivering light physical damage.

Rubicante will also secure a Flamespire tether to positions 7 and 8. If the player has five stacks of Flamespire, the tether will detonate, wiping out the raid. Flamespire Claw cannot inflict damage on anyone wearing the Flamespire tether, as doing so will cause the raid to fail.

Odd players take their cleave northwest, even players take their cleave northeast, and players must pick up the tether from their group. Rubicante repeats the Scalding into Sweeping Mechanic and ends with another set of Ordeals of Purgation before the enrage.

Two fireballs will be part of the first set, along with only blue and orange runes, respectively. When this mechanism is finished, the enrage is going to happen, so be careful to DPS hard while looking for a safe place to finish Rubicante off.

Loot Drops/Rewards

After defeating Rubicante in Final Fantasy XIV's Mount Ordeals trial, you can receive rewards such as gear, items, and experience points. Here are some awesome rewards you can get:

Paladin’s Flamecloaked Arms (Sword and Shield)

Flamecloaked Baghnakhs

Flamecloaked Bident

Flamecloaked Blade

Flamecloaked Cane

Flamecloaked Cavalry Bow

Flamecloaked Chakrams

Flamecloaked Cleavers

Flamecloaked Codex

Flamecloaked Degen

Flamecloaked Guillotine

Flamecloaked Gunblade

Flamecloaked Index

Flamecloaked Revolve

Flamecloaked Rod

Flamecloaked Ccythe

Flamecloaked Torquetum

Flamecloaked War axe

Flamecloaked Wings

Flamecloaked Weapon coffer (il 625)

Lynx of Righteous Fire Flute

Faded copy of forged in crimson Orchestrion Roll

Pearl of flames

Final Fantasy XIV's Mount Ordeals (Extreme) trial is an exhilarating challenge that tests a player's ability to adapt to complex mechanics and work effectively in a team. From avoiding line AoEs to coordinating cleaves and tethers, every aspect of this trial requires players to be focused and quick on their feet.

Defeating Rubicante and emerging victorious from Mount Ordeals (Extreme) is a rewarding experience that showcases the true spirit of Final Fantasy XIV's challenging endgame content.

