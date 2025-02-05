All Dark and Darker Mobile promo codes (February 2025)

In Dark and Darker Mobile, whether you play as a barbarian, ranger, or bard, you'll need every advantage you can get. One way to gain an edge in this popular extraction dungeon crawler is using promo codes to unlock free rewards. We share the active codes you can use in Dark and Darker mobile as well as the steps to redeem these codes in the game.

Disclaimer: These codes are extremely time-sensitive. While these codes are active at the time of writing, there are chances that they may have expired when you read this article.

Active Dark and Darker Mobile promo codes

Codes may help the challenges (Image via Krafton)

Active promo codes

Trending

Here are the currently available promo codes for Dark and Darker Mobile:

DAREYOU

DH41-ST79-JK45-4183

Expired codes

The following codes have expired and are no longer redeemable:

WELCOMEDNDM (mobile)

(mobile) LETSGODNDM (mobile)

(mobile) WELOVEDNDM (mobile)

Read more: How to pre-register for Dark and Darker Mobile? All rewards and gameplay explained

How to redeem codes on Dark and Darker Mobile

To redeem codes in Dark and Darker Mobile, follow these steps:

Enter the Lobby – Ensure you are in the game's main lobby. Find the Promo Code Window – Tap on the "Enter Promo Code" button located on the right side of the screen. Enter Your Account ID – You can find this in Menu > Settings. Enter the Promo Code – Type the code exactly as shown and hit Redeem.

Alternatively, you can redeem codes by visiting the Official Dark and Darker Mobile code redemption page and following the same process.

How to redeem promo codes for Dark and Darker (PC version)

For those playing Dark and Darker on PC, the redemption process is slightly different:

Open the Shop window in the game. Click on the Enter Code button located at the bottom right. Input the 16-digit promo code (format: 0000-0000-0000-0000).

Also read: Originally planned for Canada, Dark and Darker Mobile's upcoming soft launch now accessible to NA players

How to get more promo codes Dark and Darker mobile

The game has currently been soft-launched on the US and Canada (Image via Krafton)

New promo codes are released periodically through various sources. Here’s where you can find them:

Official social media – Follow Dark and Darker on Twitter, Facebook, and Discord for updates.

Developer announcements – Keep an eye on announcements from the game’s official team.

Special promotions – Some codes are bundled with promotional products. For example, purchasing the Dark and Darker bundle from Madrinas Coffee grants you a free promo code for:

"The Perfect Brew" emote

"Coffee Time" rest motion

Community Forums – Players often share newly discovered codes on Reddit, Discord, and gaming forums.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback