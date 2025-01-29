Originally planned for Canada, Dark and Darker Mobile's upcoming soft launch now accessible to NA players

  • home icon
By Rituraj Halder
Modified Jan 29, 2025 14:08 IST
Dark and Darker Mobile opens their gates for US players (Image via KRAFTON)
Dark and Darker Mobile is all set to make a bigger entrance for its soft launch. Initially set to launch in Canada, Krafton has now confirmed that the soft launch of the mobile counterpart of its popular dungeon-crawling RPG will also be available to players in the United States starting February 4, 2025.

This decision by the developers is based on the game’s strong presence in the gaming communities in the United States of America.

Dark and Darker Mobile soft launch will also be available to players in US

From February, Dark and Dark Mobile will be available on the US server (Image via KRAFTON)
Krafton originally planned for Dark and Darker Mobile’s soft launch to be exclusive to Canada, but the US community's enthusiasm has pushed the developers to broaden their reach. The game will now be accessible to the country's players on February 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.

The decision to include the U.S. in the soft launch aligns with the game’s steady rise in popularity. After showcasing at Gamescom 2024 and running two successful large-scale global tests, Dark and Darker Mobile has been fine-tuned with significant community-driven improvements.

Reportedly, some key updates have been implemented to enhance the gameplay, expand content, and refine mobile optimization, all in preparation for a full global launch in the first half of this year.

Dark and Dark Mobile has implemented new key updates to get ready for the global release (Image via KRAFTON)
Joonseok Ahn, Executive Producer at Bluehole Studio, the developers behind Dark and Darker's mobile port, expressed excitement over the expanded launch.

He believes this expanded launch will strengthen the studio's bond with the player community. Ahn also noted the team is eager to gather even more player feedback as they continue refining the game for its worldwide release.

With global pre-registration already open, Dark and Darker Mobile is looking forward to making a significant impact in the mobile RPG space. If you are a fan of the title who resides in North America, you only have to wait another week to play the game on your mobile devices.

Edited by Angad Sharma
