Destiny 2 Alliance Requisition Bundle: Free Mass Effect cosmetics, how to redeem, and more

The Destiny 2 x Mass Effect collaboration is here with Season of the Wish Week 12. Players can either purchase a few armor sets for their favorite Guardian class or simply redeem some free items from the Eververse shop. The Alliance Requisition Bundle is the free item in question. It includes Exotic Ghost Shell, Ship, and Sparrow.

This article aims to guide you through the free bundle available with the collaboration and how to acquire it from the Eververse store.

How to redeem the free Alliance Requisition Bundle in Destiny 2

To acquire the free Mass Effect ornaments in Destiny 2, launch the game and open the Eververse store. This can be done from either the Directors tab in Orbitor or by interacting with Eververse at the Tower. After entering the shop screen, look for the "Seasonal" tab to the left of your screen, second from the top. Here, you will find all the ongoing offers on ornaments from Season of the Wish.

Alliance Requisition Bundle in Eververse store (Image via Bungie)

The Alliance Requisitions Bundle can be found in this section of the Eververse shop, as shown in the image above. All you must do here is acquire it, as it does not cost any Silver or even Bright Dust. Once you have the bundle/box, head to your inventory to open it.

Destiny 2 inventory (Image via Bungie)

At times, you might get a "No Space" error while you are trying to redeem the items. Make sure that your inventory has at least one space left for the bundle to appear. Open the bundle to receive the items in your inventory.

Similar to the inventory, it is important to keep one space in each section of your ornaments, including Ghost Shell, Ship, and Sparrow. If you do not have any space left in either of the three sections, all items can be found in the Postmaster's inventory at Tower.

All items from the Alliance Requisitions Bundle in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all the items in the new free Mass Effect bundle:

Alliance Scout Frigate Ship

Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow

Enhanced Defense Shell Ghost Shell.

Alliance Drop Ship Sparrow (Image via Bungie)

The Sparrow has three perks in it, including Custom Drive, Auto Loader, and Destabilizer. However, out of all these three perks, the Auto Loader is a noteworthy passive, as it can reload the weapon of the Guardian that boards it.

Sadly, neither the Ghost Shell nor the Ship have anything special to offer besides the usual.

Other Destiny 2 x Mass Effect items in the Eververse store

Warlock armor set from Mass Effect (Image via Bungie)

When it comes to Silver purchases, Guardians have the option to spend some bucks in exchange for themed armor ornaments for their classes. Here is a list of the armor themes based on the classes in Destiny 2:

Titan: Commander Shepard

Commander Shepard Warlock: Liara T'Soni

Liara T'Soni Hunter: Garrus Vakarian

Each set is worth 2000 Silver and can be purchased from the "Seasonal" tab in the Eververse store.