Destiny 2 Appetence god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Appetence is Destiny 2's first-ever Stasis Legendary Trace Rifle that sits in the Kinetic slot. It is part of the seasonal weapon pool of Season of the Wish and comes with a craftable pattern for further tweaks. With time, Trace Rifles have become a viable choice for add-clearing in endgame activities, considering their damage output and magazine size.

This article lists the best perks to have on the Legendary Stasis Trace Rifle for both PvP and PvE. Appetence is also the only Kinetic craftable Legendary Trace Rifle, since its peer, Incisor, is from Trials of Osiris.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Appetence PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Appetence PvE god roll in (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Appetence Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 PvE:

Smallbore for increased Range and Stability

Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size

Overflow for magazine overfill after picking up special ammo bricks

Killing Tally for increased damage output from the weapon up to 30% with kills.

The perk combination above is meant solely for add-clearing in standard or Destiny 2's endgame activities. However, for a more utility-based combination, go for the following perks in the third and fourth columns:

Demolitionist for increased Grenade energy after kills

Headstone for summoning a Stasis crystal after precision kill

Appetence PvE god roll for utilities (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Demolitionist will help with any Stasis subclass build since all three classes can use their Grenades to control enemy groups. Warlock's grenade turrets with Osmiomancy Gloves are perfect for this combination.

Appetence PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Appetence PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks are recommended for the Appetence Trace Rifle in Destiny 2 PvP:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling

Projection Fuse for Range

Enlightened Action for increased reload Speed and Handling after dealing sustained damage

High Ground for increased damage against enemies from a higher ground

Hammer Forged Rifling can be a great perk in the first column for increased Range, alongside Slideways in the third column for partial reload upon sliding.

How to get the Appetence in Destiny 2

There are two versions of the Appetence Trace Rifle. One is the standard version, and the other is the craftable version with enhanced perks.

To get a standard version of the weapon, you can simply head to Riven at HELM and access the "Wish Engram Decoding" section in her inventory. Here, the Appetence is available for four Wish Engrams and 3000 Glimmer.

Appetence focusing (Image via Bungie)

It is also important to complete the "Wish Weapon Focusing" challenge from the "Seasonal bonuses" section in Seasonal Challenges.

Completing seasonal activities, such as The Coil or Riven's Lair, will also drop either a standard version of the weapon or a deepsight one. However, the drops are randomized so you can get any one of the six seasonal weapons.