Destiny 2 Arbor Warden Exotic perks, how to get, and more

The Destiny 2 Arbor Warden is one of the many Exotics that Titans can get their hands on. Introduced in Season 22, this chestplate is tailored for players who prefer a defensive playstyle. Just like every other Exotic in the game, this one also has an intrinsic perk but lacks any build-enhancing capacities. For Exotics like the Destiny 2 Arbor Warden, one does not exactly need to build around this Exotic.

Its intrinsic is more of a neutral perk, which allows players to use it in every situation. With that said, here's everything to know about this item in the game.

How to get the Destiny 2 Arbor Warden Exotic

Unlike Exotic weapons, armor pieces cannot be purchased from the Monument to Lost Light Archive at the Tower. While they can be focused thanks to the Exotic focusing option at Master Rahool, you must unlock them first.

So before focusing your Exotic engrams, you must acquire the Arbor Warden. This Exotic chest piece for Titans can be unlocked by completing a Lost Sector solo on Legend or Master difficulty on the day when chest pieces are being rotated.

After receiving your first copy of this Exotic, you can get this item by completing Grandmaster Nightfalls and focusing Exotic engrams at Master Rahool. You can also farm for the Destiny 2 Arbor Warden by continuously completing Lost Sectors on Legend or Master difficulty whenever chest pieces are available.

Alternatively, there's a slim chance of Xur selling this item. However, his inventory changes every week, so don't forget to check in regularly to see what he has in store.

What does the Destiny 2 Arbor Warden do?

In simple terms, the Arbor Warden converts your grenade into a barri-nade. The intrinsic perk on this item is known as Barri-Nade, and upon its activation, your grenade switches to a barri-nade, which creates a barricade on impact.

This works only if your class ability isn't fully recharged. Furthermore, this barri-nade gains all buffs from Barricade-enhancing Fragments and Aspects and disorients enemies within a 5m radius upon impact.

Although the Arbor Warden is a unique Exotic because of its neutral nature, there are better options on offer. Moreover, it requires a rework and preferably a new perk, so players have the incentive to use it in combat.