Destiny 2 Brya's Love god rolls, drop locations, and more

Like other seasons, Season of the Witch also came with new seasonal activities and rewards in Destiny 2. Brya's Love is one of them, and you can get it by doing seasonal activities or by focusing on seasonal engrams. As the seasonal artifact has the Unstoppable Scout Rifle mod, Brya's Love is one of the best ritual weapons you can get this season. However, this void legendary Scout Rifle also comes with a large perk pool, which might lead to some confusion.

This article will delve into the god rolls of Brya's Love for different activities, including PvP and PvE, alongside the drop locations and ways to get this legendary Scout Rifle.

Drop locations and ways to get Brya's Love in Destiny 2

Brya's Love weapon pattern (Image via Bungie)

As Brya's Love is a seasonal reward in Season of the Witch, you can get it as a final chest loot from seasonal activities like Savathun's Spire or Altars of Summoning. You can also earn Witch's Keys by completing other activities and later use that key to open an additional chest at the end of the seasonal activities for an additional chance to get Brya's Love.

Another way to get this Void Scout Rifle is by heading to the Ritual Table in H.E.L.M. and focusing on the Season of the Witch engrams. However, this method costs four engrams if you try to directly focus the engrams without unlocking Brya's Love. Once you get five weapon patterns of Brya's Love, you can also mix and match multiple perks and craft one to your liking.

Destiny 2 Brya's Love PvP god roll

Brya's Love PvP god roll (Image via Bungie)

If you want to excel in Destiny 2's PvP with Brya's Love Scout rifle, the best perk combinations will be:

Hammer Forged Rifling for Increased Range

Steady Rounds to get increased Stability and Airborne Effectiveness

Keep Away for increased reload, range, and accuracy when no targets are in close proximity

Explosive Payload for Area of Effect (AoE) detonation on impact

Although it has multiple PvE-focused perks available, you can still hit hard in PvP with this legendary Scout Rifle. If you want to craft a heavy-hitter Brya's Love for PvP, you can also go with Precision Instrument. This perk allows you to deliver increased precision damage on hits in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Brya's Love PvE god roll

Brya's Love PvE god roll (Image via Bungie)

The best perks for Brya's Love inside the PvE content of Destiny 2 are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased Recoil and Handling

Tactical Mag to get increased Magazine, Stability, and Reload Speed

Rapid hit for increased stability and reload speed on rapid precision hits

Explosive Payload for Area of Effect (AoE) detonation on impact

You can also choose Shoot to Loot and Destabilizing Rounds for PvE, as those are the next most potent rolls in the PvE content of Destiny 2.