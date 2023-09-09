Destiny 2 cheater fined $500,000 and permabanned for harassing Bungie employees

For over a year, Bungie has been on a crusade against Destiny 2 cheaters. Countless players have been banned over cheating allegations, with some being sued as well. One such case was filed against Luca Leone, who was accused of not only cheating in the game but also harassing Bungie employees on social media sites like X, formerly known as Twitter.

While the court order has been issued, the judge hasn't signed off on it yet, so there could be a few changes in the verdict. However, the fine of $500,000 and a permaban from the game will probably stand.

Destiny 2 cheater permabanned from acquiring Bungie products

Based on the documents uncovered by Torrentfreak, this order extends to not only Destiny 2 but other Bungie IPs, including Marathon and other projects that may arrive in the future. The order further states that the individual should not be traveling within 1000 feet of Bungie's offices or the homes of individuals employed at the company.

As of writing, the verdict is yet to be signed off by the judge. Once issued, it might be one of the harshest penalties imposed on a Destiny 2 cheater so far. The individual has been charged with two counts of copyright infringement, which amounts to a fine of $150,000 for each count.

Furthermore, they were charged $2,000 for each instance of using cheat software to gain an advantage in-game. The court has rounded off this figure to 100 counts, which takes up the total fine to a whopping $500,000.

This verdict will indubitably serve as a deterrent to most Destiny 2 cheaters. Paying half a million dollars in fines for cheating in-game brings massive attention to the case. Cheaters have caused a lot of trouble in the PvP sector, so much so that many players refrained from entering that mode altogether.

With the Season of the Witch, certain improvements are expected to arrive in the PvP mode. While a new bug caused Sparrows to spawn in the Iron Banner, the developers have refrained from patching it due to players' delight. With a lot of lawsuits against Destiny 2 cheaters turning in Bungie's favor, many hope that such offenses will stoop to an all-time low once The Final Shape goes live.