Destiny 2 Cold Comfort god rolls, how to get, and more

Cold Comfort from Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep joins the powerful ranks of Rocket Launchers in the current sandbox. Bungie has added one of the potent damage perks in the game, "Bait and Switch," to the weapon type, making it even more viable for boss DPS upon pairing with Gjallarhorn. Aside from the re-issued Apex Predator from the Last Wish Raid, players should note that this weapon is another Heavy Rocket Launcher packing some great damage perks for the endgame.

However, as opposed to the Apex Predator's drop, Cold Comfort is a little hard to get.

Additionally, being a Dungeon weapon, there is no way to obtain its crafting pattern. Hence, players need to run all encounters and hope for a god roll drop from the Dungeon. Thankfully, the Dungeon is farmable, where everyone can infinitely farm all encounters to get the Rocket Launcher.

How to obtain the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher in Destiny 2?

As mentioned, the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher is available as a drop from all three encounters in Ghosts of the Deep Dungeon. Due to its farmable nature, everyone is free to run any of three encounters in the Dungeon countless times and hope for a drop. Typically, there are six perks in each column, with only a few considered the best for boss DPS.

Same as any Rocket Launcher, Cold Comfort needs to be paired with a Gjallarhorn while damaging a boss. Hence, damage perks such as Bait and Switch can activate with Wolfpack Rounds, dealing even more damage to the target.

Cold Comfort is a Stasis Rocket Launcher, synergizing its damage with mods such as "Stasis weapon surge."

What is the god roll for Cold Comfort in Destiny 2 PvE?

Cold Comfort PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks to have on Cold Comfort for PvE boss DPS can include the following:

Linear Compensator for increased Velocity, Blast Radius, and Stability.

Impact Casing for Increased Stability.

Impulse Amplifier for increased projectile speed.

Bait and Switch for 35% increased damage based on the damage dealt with other weapons.

Other perks, such as Envious Assassin, are great for overflowing the magazine upon final blows, while Explosive Light is another decent damage perk with a 25% bonus. Since Cold Comfort is an Aggressive Framed weapon, it does not have in-built projectile tracking.

Hence, having the Tracking Module perk instead of either Impulse Amplifier or Envious Assassin can also be a primary choice.

What is the god roll for Cold Comfort in Destiny 2 PvP?

Destiny 2 Cold Comfort PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best PvP perks on the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher for Destiny 2 PvP can include:

Smart Drift Control for increased stability, recoil, velocity, and handling.

High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed.

Perpetual Motion for increased stability, handling, and reload speed.

Cluster Bomb for AOE bombs upon impact.

Tracking Module will also help here when it comes to tracking a mobile Guardian in the Crucible.

