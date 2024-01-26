Destiny 2 crossplay guide: All platforms, how does it work, and more

Alongside the launch of Season of the Lost, Bungie finally introduced the long-requested crossplay feature in Destiny 2. At first, it was only available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows, but it was later introduced to Stadia and the newer generations of consoles.

This renowned MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) was available on various platforms, but those on different platforms couldn't play with one another because of the absence of crossplay. However, players can now use this feature to form fireteams and play with others across all supported platforms.

Whether you're a newbie or a returning player looking to play the game with friends on other platforms, this article is for you.

All supported crossplay platforms in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is available on various platforms, and with the help of crossplay, players on these supported platforms can now join each other in PvP or PvE activities.

The game is available on these platforms:

Xbox

PlayStation

Steam

Stadia

Microsoft Store

Epic Games Store

You may be wondering about the platform constraints in competitive matchmaking. In competitive Destiny 2 matchmaking activities like Crucible and Gambit, players will meet other gamers on the same platforms by default. However, if you team up with a PC player, it'll put you in the PC matchmaking pool.

How to play with your cross-platform friends in Destiny 2

Add friends using the Bungie name (Image via Bungie)

When Season 15 launched, every Guardian had to set a new Bungie name in the game. This works as a universal name that Guardians can use to send friend requests.

To play with a friend on a different platform, follow these steps:

To play with a friend one a different platform, you must first add them as a Bungie Friend.

Once you get their Bungie name, launch the game.

Select Open Director.

Go to the Roster screen at the top of the Director screen.

Select the Manage Invites icon.

Go to the search bar at the top of the page and type in the Bungie name you want to add.

This is how you can send a friend request using a friend's Bungie name. However, it is important to note that you can only have a maximum of 200 Bungie Friends at a time.

Does Destiny 2 have cross-save?

A cross-save feature is available (Image via Bungie)

Yes, Guardians can enable cross-save in Destiny 2. While crossplay allows players to form fireteams from different platforms, the cross-save system allows Guardians to transfer progress across multiple platforms.

To activate this feature, follow these steps:

Go to Bungie.net and log in with your account.

Select the cross-save option.

Link the platforms to your Bungie.net account.

Authenticate existing platforms.

Select the platform you want to share between all platforms.

Once you’ve completed these steps, you'll be able to log in to the game and seamlessly pick up where you left off.