Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV: God rolls, drop locations, and more

Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV is one of the newer rocket launchers in the game from the Season of the Wish update. While these weapons have always found a place in the meta, the developer is trying to focus on them this season. Evidence of the same can be seen in the Seasonal Artifact perks.

So far, rocket launchers have maintained their position as a staple boss DPS weapon without seeing much success in other avenues. That said, here's everything that players need to know about the Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV rocket launcher.

How to get the Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV rocket launcher

There is only one confirmed source to get the Crux Termination IV rocket launcher in Destiny 2 as of now. It is a random drop and can be obtained by completing the Blind Well activity. You might come across this weapon by focusing Gunsmith engrams at Banshee-44 as well, but that's yet to be confirmed.

There's also a chance that this weapon drops from Riven's Lair. Unfortunately, the weapon cannot be crafted, so you will have to depend on these random drops for the god rolls for this weapon.

Although it's not used in PvP that much, there are a few rolls that might make it a weapon of beastly power in the Crucible. That said, here are the god rolls for the Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV for both PvP and PVE activities.

Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV rocket launcher PvP god rolls

Barrel

Counter Mass: Stability +10, Handling +10, Recoil +20

Magazine

High-Velocity Rounds: Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10

Perk 1

Eddy Current: Temporarily increases reload speed while reloading after sprinting. Being amplified further increases the speed; OR

Clown Cartridge: Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from its reserves.

Perk 2

Bipod: Increases rocket launcher ammo and reserves but decreases damage, blast radius, and velocity of projectile; OR

Tracking Module: Adds tracking capability to rockets and tracks targets when aiming down the sights.

Destiny 2 Crux Termination IV rocket launcher PvE god rolls

Barrel

Smart Drift Control: Stability +10, Handling +10, Recoil +15, Velocity +5

Magazine

High-Velocity Rounds: Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10

Perk 1

Envious Assassin: Defeating targets with other weapons before switching to this weapon can transfer rounds from reserves into the magazine. The number of rounds transferred depends on the number of targets defeated; OR

Clown Cartridge: Reloading this weapon randomly overfills it from its reserves.

Perk 2

Bipod: Increases rocket launcher ammo and reserves but decreases damage, blast radius, and velocity of the projectile; OR

Explosive Light: Picking up an Orb of Power increases the damage of the next projectile.

These are the god rolls for the Crux Termination IV. Although it might not be a weapon that you consider taking into an activity because of its Aggressive Frame, with the aforementioned rolls, it might be worth a shot.