Destiny 2 Dawning Essence: How to farm, use, and more

The Dawning Essence in Destiny 2 is one of the main event currencies that players will come across during the game's annual winter celebration. While It isn't required to purchase anything, it's a prime reagent for baking the plethora of savories that are available during this season. So how does one get it this item in the game?

It's worth noting that the Dawning Essence can be acquired for the three weeks the Dawning is active in Destiny 2. That said, here's how players can get their hands on this item.

How to farm Dawning Essence in Destiny 2

There is no dearth of ways through which you can get your hands on the Dawning Essence in Destiny 2. You can get this item by completing any activity, that includes, but is not limited to Strikes, PvP matches, and Gambit matches. What's more interesting is the fact that you will be able to get this item even if you complete public events, but the amount you get will be lower when compared to what you get while completing more difficult activities.

It is also possible to farm the Dawning Essence in Destiny 2. Just like you farm encounters in a particular raid or a dungeon, you can go ahead and farm this as well. All you need to ensure is that you pick a short encounter, like the first encounter in the Warlord's Ruin dungeon, and then complete it.

There are other dungeon offerings that can be completed quicker, but the new dungeon's first encounter will give you access to the new gear that is a part of the dungeon's overall loot table.

Not just that, it will also help you complete the "In the Shadow of the Mountain" quest line. Overall, it's a quick and an easy way to farm multiple items by completing a single activity in the game.

Finally, if you're bored with farming a particular encounter, you can always go back to completing the activities from the ritual or even the seasonal playlist. For example, the Coil is a wonderful activity, especially in terms of the loot that it has to offer. While it's painfully long, it is worth all the effort. And if you're rewarded with a good chunk of Dawning Essence in Destiny 2 for completing this activity, it's like killing two birds with one stone.

What is the Dawning Essence in Destiny 2 used for?

The item has just one use. Without it, you won't be able to craft any of the candies and savories in Eva's Holiday Oven. So it's important that you stock up some essence before you go on a baking spree.