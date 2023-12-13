How to use Eva's Holiday Oven in Destiny 2 Dawning event

Eva's Holiday Oven is probably the most important item that's available to players during the Destiny 2 Dawning event. This Oven is how players can bake items, which is an important event currency. There are a plethora of recipes available, each with a unique name and set of ingredients, but they cannot be baked without this Oven.

Eva's Holiday Oven is only available during the Destiny 2 Dawning event. So here's where players can find this item and use it to bake cakes and savories over the course of the event.

How to get Eva's Holiday Oven in Destiny 2

To get Eva's Holiday Oven in Destiny 2, you will have to speak to Eva Levante at the Tower. If this is the first time you're speaking to her after the event has started, you will receive a quest that will task you with gifting Commander Zavala a box of Gjallardoodles.

Once you've acquired this quest, all you need to do is navigate to your quest log in the game. That's where you will find Eva's Holiday Oven as well. To access it, you need to use the button assigned to the "aim-down-the-sights" function. On keyboard and mouse systems, it's the "right mouse button", while on controllers, it's the "RT" button.

All the recipes you've discovered, along with their ingredients, can be seen within the Oven menu itself.

How to masterwork Eva's Holiday Oven

To masterwork this oven, you will have to discover all the available recipes. Interestingly enough, if you've masterworked this Oven last year, all recipes will be available from the get go.

You will have to start making them again to masterwork it. Now, once you've masterworked the Oven, the ingredients required to bake all the items in the oven are significantly reduced, making it easier for you to complete the Destiny 2 Star Baker seal.

There are 15 challenges that you need to complete to get the seal. Not just that, after you've unlocked the seal, you will have four more challenges that you will have to complete to gild the title.

Gilding a title changes its appearance and gives it a golden color. An ungilded title is purple. Other than that, a gilded title offers no gameplay advantage, so it's completely optional.

This year's Dawning event has some interesting weapons up for grabs as well. You can get these weapons by opening reward packages that you receive from Eva Levante for completing her bounties.

Alternatively, you will also receive these weapons by completing the event-specific challenges. This year, the developers have introduced the Destiny 2 Albedo Wing glaive, which is a brand new weapon and can be earned by participating in the Dawning event only.