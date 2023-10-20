Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost: How to earn spectral pages quickly

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost is currently underway, and players are having fun collecting candies and defeating Headless Ones. Over the course of the event, you have to collect spectral pages, which need to be manifested and added to the Tales of the Forgotten Vol. 3. These spectral pages are nothing but an event-based currency.

Without spectral pages, you won't be able to make much progress in the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. So, how does one earn these spectral pages quickly?

How to get spectral pages quickly in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost

Spectral pages are available only during the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. There's no way you can farm them when the event is not active. However, while the event is active, you can get spectral pages by completing playlist activities.

The only catch is that you have to wear an event mask while completing these activities. If you don't, you won't receive any spectral pages, wasting your effort. Considering that these masks usually have bad rolls, it's best to attempt basic activities only so as to avoid the excessive usage of mods on your armor pieces.

The number of spectral pages you earn during the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost depends upon how quickly you complete the activity and the difficulty at which you're completing it.

If you're looking for the easiest way to farm these spectral pages, you should don a festival mask and make your way to the Vanguard Ops playlist. You could also try playing the casual PvP modes, but it isn't a very efficient way to farm spectral pages.

Most strikes in Destiny 2 are fairly simple on Hero difficulty, barring the Lightblade, so it's a good idea to farm them. Once you've done a few runs, it's time for you to make your way to the Haunted Sectors and start defeating the Headless Ones. This is how you will be able to convert the spectral pages into manifested pages.

The number of pages you can convert is directly proportional to the number of Headless Ones you defeat. The page conversion maxes out for defeating 10 Headless Ones in Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost.

With the manifested pages in tow, you can make your way back to Eva Levante and add them to the Tales of the Forgotten for additional rewards during the event.