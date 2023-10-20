During the Festival of the Lost, players came across a new Destiny 2 Twilight triumph and were left completely baffled. It was clear they had to finish three different challenges to unlock the reward, but the primary issue was that each of those was named "????". It's been a while since Bungie introduced these secret challenges, and it's fun to see them return.

Over the years, many black shaders have emerged, but none of those were an all-black variant. Furthermore, Bungie has locked it behind a Memento associated with the Destiny 2 Twilight triumph.

How to get the Destiny 2 Twilight Keepsake all black shader

Expand Tweet

The Destiny 2 Twilight Keepsake shader is the first proper all black shader that players can get their hands on. However, it's sealed behind the Lost Memento that is unlocked by completing the Twilight triumph.

As mentioned above, this triumph requires you to complete three specific challenges but doesn't provide any details. So here's how you should go about it.

For the first challenge, equip the Clovis Bray mask and enter the Fallen SABER strike. You can launch it from the director itself. Completing this activity on Hero difficulty works well.

After that, you will now have to equip the Nimbus mask and then get 100 kills on Neomuna. It's a straightforward challenge, and running regular activities, including Terminal Overloads, should be enough.

Finally, you must equip the Tormentor mask and perform 25 finishers in a Haunted Sector. Complete these challenges in any order to receive the Lost Memento.

This memento can then be applied to any crafted weapon, thereby giving you access to the Destiny 2 Twilight Keepsake all black shader. Notably, you will be allowed to have only one copy of the memento in your inventory.

Expand Tweet

After receiving the Lost Memento, you will come across other copies, but those are extremely rare drops. Furthermore, it's hard to pinpoint which activity they drop from the most.

Either way, the Twilight Keepsake all black shader is a good enough reason to start farming the Festival of the Lost. During this process, you can also unlock the Ghost Writer title and gild it, provided you complete all the associated Triumphs.