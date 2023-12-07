Destiny 2 Lethal Abundance god rolls, drop locations, and more

Lethal Abundance is a new Auto Rifle in the Destiny 2 Iron Banner loot pool. Players can either focus on better perks or acquire the one from the rank-up. While this new High Impact Framed Auto Rifle can hit some of the hardest shots, it lacks the optimal fire rate to melt enemies.

This article will list the best perks of the Lethal Abundance Auto Rifle from Iron Banner. Since players will have some issues while landing shots in PvP, there are a few tweaks that can turn this weapon into a powerful Primary.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get Lethal Abundance and use it in Destiny 2?

Lethal Abundance can be acquired from either Saladin's inventory or the focusing section. After leveling up Saladin's Reputation, the curated perks include Keep Away and Target Lock, which are some of the best perks to have in terms of damage and utility. However, you will lack Stability, so having a proper barrel and magazine is essential.

Lethal Abundance Auto Rifle in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Focusing the weapon will cost 1 Iron Engram and 20,000 Glimmer. To acquire Iron Engrams, simple complete Iron Banner matches and level Saladin's Reputation level. Here is a detailed guide on boosting your EXP upon completing every match.

Once you have the Lethal Abundance, make sure to have enough Stability on the weapon and prioritize aiming for the head. While the weapon might have a lower fire rate, it still provides a decent TTK (time to kill) value with the correct perks. Here's what you can pick on the Lethal Abundance Auto Rifle.

Lethal Abundance PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Lethal Abundance PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Lethal Abundance in Destiny 2 PvP:

Chambered Compensator for Stability and recoil control on the weapon.

Ricochet Rounds for Stability and Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Stability and Accuracy after pressing down the trigger.

Onslaught for increased fire rate after final blows.

Target Lock is a less popular choice on Primary weapons now, as it received a nerf a while ago. However, it is the only damage perk in the last column, aside from Collective Action. Keep Away is another perk you can go for in the third column, replacing Dynamic Sway Reduction.

Lethal Abundance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Lethal Abundance god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks recommended for Lethal Abundance in Destiny 2 PvE:

Arrowhead Brake for increased recoil and handling.

Extended Mag for increased magazine size on the weapon.

Slice for severing targets after casting your class ability.

Hatchling to spawn Strand threadlings after a kill.

Target Lock can replace Hatchling for a more sustained DPS approach, especially against Champions.