Destiny 2 Malfeasance catalyst guide: How to get, perks, and more

The Malfeasance hand cannon has always been in an odd place for Destiny 2 players. With its Kinetic prowess, players can use it for sustained damage on elite enemies, especially the Taken. However, after meeting certain conditions, the damage can be significantly amplified. Thankfully, to help with this, Bungie recently added a catalyst to this old weapon.

While Malfeasance is a niche choice among the community, the recent addition of a catalyst alongside a potent damage perk might bring it into the spotlight. The following article lists everything you need to do to acquire the catalyst for Malfeasance and its benefits for the weapon.

How to get the Malfeasance catalyst in Destiny 2

Vanguard playlist Strikes (Image via Destiny 2)

For a chance to obtain the catalyst of Malfeasance, you will need to obtain the weapon first. This link provides the full guide on the Malfeasance Hand Cannon. For the catalyst, however, you must shift your focus to the ritual playlist Strikes, Crucible, or Gambit. Avoid game modes such as Nightfall Strikes and Survival PvP, as they do not have the catalyst in their pool.

Note that the drop is randomized, so it is based on luck. The quickest way, however, is to run PvP matches that go on for 10 minutes, compared to Strikes or Gambit matches, which can last for more. Upon getting the catalyst as a drop from one of three core ritual activities, it is now time to masterwork the Malfeasance.

What is the quickest way to unlock the Malfeasance catalyst in Destiny 2?

The quickest way to unlock the Malfeasance catalyst, or any weapons in general, is through the Shuro Chi encounter within the Last Wish Raid.

Shuro Chi wish (Image via Destiny 2)

You will need to defeat 700 enemies to unlock the masterwork of the Hand Cannon. Other encounters, such as the Grasp of Avarice loot cave or the Golgoroth's Maze, can also spawn many enemies.

How does the Malfeasance catalyst work in Destiny 2?

Alongside Malfeasance's increased damage against Taken enemies, you can use it to stun Unstoppable Champions. However, with the addition of the catalyst, the weapon will also gain bonus Range and the "Vorpal Weapon" perk.

If you are accustomed to the Lucky Pants and Witherhoard damage stack, the current Malfeasance will turn out to be one of the most powerful DPS options for you. The stack loop should be followed as such:

Use Malfeasance with Lucky Pants Exotic leg armor. (60% to 600% increased damage)

Apply Witherhoard on enemies to turn it to Taken. (Malfeasance will deal 25% more damage).

Vorpal Weapon will deal 20% more damage to bosses with primary ammunition type.

Additionally, the Unstoppable perk can be used in high-tier content against Champions. The increase in Range after applying the catalyst also makes the weapon more viable for Crucible.

