Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst: Drop locations, perks and more

Bungie recently added the Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst in Season of the Witch. This, according to the developer, is one of the most complicated catalysts that they'd ever designed. Although the catalyst doesn't do much, it does contain some complex animations.

Considering that Monte Carlo is one of the oldest Exotics in the game, it was about time the developer gave it a catalyst.

Catalysts provide Exotic weapons with additional buffs, which can often come in handy, especially in high-level content. With that said, here's everything that players need to know about the Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst and how it functions.

How to get the Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst in Season of the Witch

The Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst drop is yet another aspect that is governed by the RNG mechanic in the game. However, it's believed that this catalyst drops from the three different core playlist activities, namely Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit.

So, if you're looking to unlock this catalyst, you will have to play a lot of PvP, Gambit, or Nightfall Strikes. Alternatively, if you're not interested in the PvP side of things, you could wait for the Grandmaster Nightfalls to go live later this season. These are some of the most difficult activities that the game has to offer, and reward players with good loot for completing them.

Since the Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst is considered high-quality loot, you will have a higher chance of receiving it as a reward from Grandmaster Nightfalls over anything else.

Once you've unlocked the catalyst, you will have to score 700 kills before you can apply it to the weapon.

What does the Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst do?

So far, the bayonet on this weapon has been for decorative purposes only. However, once you unlock the catalyst, you can use this bayonet to stab enemies. Not only will you end up dealing a tonne of damage, but you will also receive some additional melee energy if you use the bayonet.

This catalyst activates when you have five Markov Chain stacks. When you have these stacks, you can switch up your melee ability with the Monte Carlo bayonet.

Based on what the Markov Chain does, you will be able to immediately activate the Destiny 2 Monte Carlo catalyst if you pair it up with melee-based Exotics like the Liar's Handshake or the Synthoceps.

That said, with the catalyst now available in Season of the Witch, the Monte Carlo is finally being brought out of obscurity. Hopefully, this will be enough to make the weapon viable in the game once again.

How to get the Monte Carlo in Destiny 2

Now that you know everything you need to about the catalyst, you won't be able to get it if you don't own the weapon. There are two basic ways in which you can acquire this weapon. The first one is by purchasing it from Xur, the Agent of the Nine. And the other one is through random Exotic engram world drops.