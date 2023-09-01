Destiny 2 Nightshade god rolls, drops locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Nightshade pulse rifle was removed from this title by the developers. However, after some major reworks, it has been introduced in the Season of the Witch once again. This weapon now drops with an updated perk pool but maintains its original Vanguard color scheme that it used to come with previously.

If a gun is currently in this game's meta, its efficiency on the battlefield will heavily depend upon its perks. With that said, here's a quick rundown of the Destiny 2 Nightshade god rolls and how to get this weapon.

How to get the Destiny 2 Nightshade easily

Unlike most seasonal weapons, the Destiny 2 Nightshade does not drop from any seasonal activity. To get it, you have to focus Witch's Engrams at the Ritual Table in the H.E.L.M. into Recovered Red War Weapons.

Those items drop from seasonal activities like the Altars of Summoning or Savathun's Spire. If you have a Witch's Key, then you stand the chance to earn additional Witch's Engrams by using it on the final chest of either aforementioned activities.

Engram decoding is governed by this game's RNG mechanic. So even if you're decoding these engrams at the Ritual Table, there's no guarantee that you will come across the Destiny 2 Nightshade.

However, considering that the Recovered Red War Weapons pool is small, it's best to stock up on a lot of Witch's Engrams and then focus them one by one. That way, you will have a higher chance of coming across this weapon.

With that said, here are the god rolls for this weapon for both PvP and PvE activities:

Destiny 2 Nightshade V PvE god rolls:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling) Battery: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range +10 Stability)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range +10 Stability) Perk 1: Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling) / Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time).

Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling) / Outlaw (Precision kills greatly decrease reload time). Perk 2: Hatchling (Rapidly defeating targets with non-precision weapons or precision final blows generates a Threadling at the target's location) / Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill increases weapon damage for a short period of time).

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+30 Recoil, +10 Handling) Battery: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range +10 Stability)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range +10 Stability) Perk 1: Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling) / Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases effective range and zoom magnification).

Enlightened Action (Dealing damage improves reload speed and handling) / Rangefinder (Aiming this weapon increases effective range and zoom magnification). Perk 2: Headseeker (Body shots with this weapon increase precision damage and aim assist for a short duration) / Kill Clip (Reloading after a kill increases weapon damage for a short period of time).

Based on the perks that the Nightshade drops with, this weapon is more suited to PvP activities. However, it's best that you pair it with a shotgun or a fusion rifle if you want to be effective at long and short ranges during a gunfight.