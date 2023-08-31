Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V god rolls, drop locations, and more

The Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V is among the newest fusion rifles to be introduced in the game. This weapon was added alongside the Season of the Witch update and comes with some really strong rolls. While fusion rifles are mostly seen in PvP activities, they tend to have rolls, rendering them dependable in PvE activities as well. The same holds true for the Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V.

The only drawback with respect to these fusion rifles is they require a short charging time before firing. That aside, these are perfect for clearing out yellow-bar and orange-bar enemies.

Here's a quick rundown of the rolls you should be looking out for with respect to this weapon and how to acquire them.

How to get the Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V easily?

Considering the Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V is a brand new weapon, one would expect that it drops from the various activities in the game. Sadly, that isn't the case. Players can instead purchase this weapon from Banshee-44, the Gunsmith at the Tower, whenever he has it in stock.

Alternatively, users can come across this weapon while decrypting Prime Engrams from Master Rahool, the Cryptarch. This NPC can also be found at the Tower. This weapon isn't craftable either, so players will have to rely on the RNG to get their hands on their desired rolls. All that said, here are the rolls that players should keep an eye out for:

Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V PvE god rolls:

Battery: Enhanced Battery (+1 Magazine Size)

Perk 1: Envious Assassin (Defeating targets with other weapons before switching to this one adds rounds to the magazine from reserves. Magazine tends to overflow based on the number of targets defeated prior to switching.) / Lead From Gold (Picking up Heavy Ammo adds rounds to this weapon as well.)

Perk 2: Controlled Burst (Landing all three bolts from this weapon grants increased damage and faster charge time for a short duration.) / Hatchling (Rapidly defeating targets with non-precision weapons or precision final blows generates a Threadling at the target's location.)

Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V PvP god rolls:

Battery: Enhanced Battery (+1 Magazine Size)

Perk 1: Under Pressure (Improved handling and recoil as the number of rounds in the magazine keeps decreasing.) / Threat Detector (Increased reload speed, stability, and handling when enemies are in close proximity.)

Perk 2: Controlled Burst (Landing all three bolts from this weapon grants increased damage and faster charge time for a short duration.) / Kickstart (The weapon gains bonus damage and decreased charge time when players slide after sprinting for a short duration.)

That concludes our overview of the rolls that players need to look out for while trying to acquire the Destiny 2 Nox Perennial V. That said, the weapon does have other rolls, so players should ideally test whatever they get their hands on to see if it suits their playstyle.

Furthermore, this is a really unique weapon because it's the first High-Impact Frame Strand fusion rifle in the game. Given the perks it has, it should work well with most Strand builds, too.