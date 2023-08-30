All new Destiny 2 Strand Aspects added in Season of the Witch

Destiny 2 Strand is the newest darkness subclass in the game. It went live in the Lightfall expansion and could very well be the final subclass to be added to the title. Upon their release, every class received two Aspects and multiple Fragments, which could be used in buildcrafting. However, in the Season of the Witch, Bungie added a fresh set of Aspects, raising the total number to four.

Considering that it is the newest subclass in the game, Strand is getting a lot of attention from the developer. With that said, here's a quick rundown of the three new Destiny 2 Strand Aspects that were added in the Season of the Witch.

How to get the new Destiny 2 Strand Aspects in the Season of the Witch

To unlock the three new Destiny 2 Strand Aspects, you will first have to complete the Lightfall campaign and unlock the subclass itself. Once you've done that, you will be able to access the Veil Containment mission on the map. Although there are multiple steps to this mission, the final steps include a lot of dialogue.

After you listen to these dialogues, make your way back to the Pouka Pond right outside the Hall of Heroes on Neomuna. Interact with the Pouka Pond to access your new Destiny 2 Strand Aspect.

The interesting thing is that once you've unlocked an Aspect for one character, you do not have to unlock it for the others. It will automatically be unlocked across all your characters (despite these Aspects being different).

That said, here are the three new Aspects and their effects:

Whirling Maelstrom (Hunter): With this Aspect equipped, whenever you destroy a Strand tangle, you will create a mass of Strand fibers that seek and deal damage to the enemy. If this mass defeats an enemy, it will shoot out projectiles that Unravel other enemies they strike.

Weavewalk (Warlock): If you dodge when you're airborne, you enter the weave. While inside the weave, you gain damage resistance from enemy fire. You also generate perched Threadlings over time. To exit the weave, dodge in the air again or cast your Rift.

Banner of War (Titan): Defeat an enemy with a melee attack, finisher, or Sword to trigger this Destiny 2 Strand Aspect. When you do so, you raise a dome around you that emits healing pulses. You also get additional melee and sword damage. The duration of this dome increases every time you defeat an enemy with a melee kill. Targets defeated by your allies charge this dome, increasing the speed of the healing pulses that it emits.

These three Strand Aspects are really helpful and can give rise to some interesting builds in Destiny 2, especially ahead of the Crota's End World's First Raid Race.