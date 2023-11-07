Destiny 2 Old Sterling god rolls, drop locations, and more

Destiny 2 Season 23 saw minor changes to the Adaptive Framed Auto Rifles, and players can now take a little less time to kill an opposing player. With so many options to choose from within the archetype, there is one particular weapon that easily slips under the radar. The gear piece is called Old Sterling, a Strand weapon.

This article lists everything related to the Old Sterling Auto Rifle, including the best perks to have on every occasion. To summarize its usage, Old Sterling is a decent weapon if you are falling short of a few other options, such as Rufus' Fury or Perpetualis.

Old Sterling can become lethal in PvP and PvE, requiring the perfect combination of perks without any compromise.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and based solely on the writer's opinion.

How to acquire the Old Sterling and its usage in Destiny 2

The Old Sterling Auto Rifle is a part of the Destiny 2 world drop pool. Hence, you can acquire it by decrypting Engrams and keeping an eye on Banshee's shop every week. For this reason, getting the desired perk combination can prove to be difficult, leading players to pursue other options in the game.

Like most Adaptive Framed Auto Rifles, the TTK (time to kill) on opposing Guardians with high-tier Resilience was 0.8 seconds, equivalent to 9 precision and 0 body shots. This was the case until Season of the Witch's 7.2.5 update, where the same archetype currently can kill a tier-10 Res Guardian with 8 precision and 1 body shot.

The recommended approach to firing the weapon is the same as any automatic gear pieces in the game. While in a 1v1 situation, it is always necessary to keep the aim at head level since the TTK factor is very important in PvP fights.

Additionally, the aforementioned TTK times are based on a base version of the weapon, as it can be improved with damage perks and Range.

Old Sterling PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Old Sterling PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks that you can use for Old Sterling in Destiny 2 PvP:

Hammer-Forged Rifling for increased Range on the weapon.

Accurized Rounds for more Range.

Surplus for increased Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed based on every charged ability.

Adagio for increased damage and Range on the weapon upon kills.

Adagio is the perk that can amplify the weapon's Range to almost 75, making it lethal in 1v1 fights.

Old Sterling PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Old Sterling PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

Here is a list of perks that you use for Old Sterling in PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Rewind Rounds for ammo refill based on the number of hits.

Frenzy for increased damage, Reload Speed, and Handling on the weapon.

Hatchling and Demolitionist can replace Frenzy based on the activity and builds you will be going with.