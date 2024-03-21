Destiny 2 Optative god rolls, drop locations, and more

Precision Hand Cannons are not the most-used weapon types in Destiny 2, lacking the overall stability of an Adaptive Framed weapon, or the hard-hitting range of an Aggressive Frame. However, the Optative from Season of the Wish is a Precision Hand Cannon that does offer a lot of utility despite struggling to keep up with its peers.

This article will show you how to make Optative a great weapon for your build with the right perks.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Optative PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Optative PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith, Bungie)

Here are the best perks to have on the Optative Hand Cannon for PvP:

Smallbore for increased Stability and Range

Accurized Rounds for increased Range

Rapid Hit for increased Stability and Reload Speed upon hitting precision shots

Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill

There is nothing more to add for PvP besides the perks mentioned above, as the only other options are Keep Away and Zen Moment, both of which are inferior in comparison.

Optative PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Optative PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith, Bungie)

Here are the best perks to have on the Optative Hand Cannon for PvE:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Range, Stability, and Handling

Flared Magwell for increased Stability, and Reload Speed

Demolitionist for increased Grenade energy with kills

Golden Tricorn for increased damage after weapon kills. This buff can be amplified further with Grenade or charged melee kills up to 50%.

Using a combination of Repulsor Brace and Wellspring can be efficient as well.

How to get the Optative Hand Cannon in Destiny 2?

The Optative Hand Cannon can be acquired in the game from Riven's inventory at the HELM. Players will find the weapons inside the "Wish Engram Decoding" section, followed by the "Undying Weapon Focusing" tab. Optative is the first weapon from the right, which can be focused using four Wish Engrams and 3000 Glimmer.

If you see the "Requires Wish Engram Focusing" message, you will need to complete the following steps:

Optative in Wish Engram Decoding section of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Open your "Seasonal Challenges" section from the Director and head to the "Seasonal Bonuses" tab shown in the image below.

Wishful Weapon Decoding in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Here, complete the objective "Wishful Weapon Focusing" by collecting six of either seasonal or Undying weapons from anywhere in the game. You can choose between The Coil or the Riven's Lair activity, as completing any one of the two can drop a seasonal weapon or armor.

Wishcrafting challenge in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Note that the Undying weapons are craftable, similar to seasonal weapons in the game. Hence, completing the "Wishcrafting" challenge for a guaranteed Deepsight every week is also recommended.