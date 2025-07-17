Destiny 2 leak reveals The Desert Perpetual raid loot

Days ahead of the upcoming Destiny 2 raid, the loot pool, including all weapons and armor for The Desert Perpetual, has been leaked. There is no information on possible perks that the weapons can drop with, but the leak does reveal the armor set bonus. The content mode for the raid begins on Saturday, July 19, at 10 AM PT, which will kick off a 48-hour struggle among players to grab the world’s first title.

Ad

The leak comes from a well-known leaker @harryy2533 on X. Bungie has yet to reveal more details, but it’s good to have your eyes set on loot early for motivation.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and the information is thus subject to change.

The Desert Perpetual raid loot pool in Destiny 2

Hunter, Warlock, and Titan raid armor sets (Image via Twitter @D2Leaks || Bungie)

The real endgame of Destiny 2 is the drip, so let’s start things off with all the new armor sets and set bonuses that can be acquired from the Desert Perpetual raid. The Warlock armor seems to be similar to Maya Sundaresh, so maybe it’s Vex-inspired; after all, she seems to be an important part of the story.

Ad

Trending

With armor rework, wearing a 2-piece or a 4-piece also grants specific bonuses. Here are the set bonuses:

2-piece bonus: Picking up an ammo brick gives you a stacking bonus to weapon swap and stow speeds until you die.

4-piece bonus: Suspend, unravel, and sever effects applied to targets, and radiant and restoration effects applied to you have increased duration.

Leaked raid Exotic rocket launcher (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

Apart from the armor, the raid will feature seven weapons, including an exotic Strand Heavy Rocket Launcher. The name of the Exotic reward remains a mystery, but some details regarding the Legendary weapons were leaked. These are:

Ad

Antedate: Arc Submachine Gun - Adaptive Frame

Antedate (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

Lance Ephemeral: Strand Sniper Rifle - Rapidfire Frame

Ad

Lance Ephemeral (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

The When And Where: Stasis Rocket Launcher - Adaptive Frame

Ad

The When And Where (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

Finite Maybe: Solar Fusion Rifle - Aggressive Frame

Ad

Finite Maybe (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

Opaque Hourglass: Arc Combat Bow - High Impact Frame

Ad

Opaque Hourglass (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

Intercalary: Stasis Auto Rifle - Adaptive Frame

Ad

Intercalary (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

All the weapons come with a new intrinsic perk called Frame of Reference that increases the damage, reload speed, and range for a short duration on final blows. What’s interesting is that the timer will be paused if the weapon is stowed, allowing you to keep the buff for as long as you’re alive.

Ad

The Desert Perpetual raid details in Destiny 2

Desert Perpetual possible raid seal and emblems (Image via Twitter @harryy2533 || Bungie)

Loot aside, it’s also important to know about the challenges you’ll be facing, especially during the contest mode. The activity power level is capped at 140 for the first 48 hours, with fireteam power boosting disabled, meaning there’s less than two days for you to be raid-ready.

Ad

If you’re wondering how long the raid will be, the leaks suggest four encounters, each containing a boss fight. While nothing’s confirmed, here are the names for all encounters:

Agraios, Inherent

Epoptes, Lord of Quanta

Iatros, Inward-Turned

Koregos, The Worldline

Like every other raid, the Desert Perpetual also features an exclusive seal named Atemporal, which can be earned after completing all triumphs. There are also two exclusive emblems; one is likely a reward for the contest mode, and the other one may be obtainable through triumphs.

Ad

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More