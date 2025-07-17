Best solo 200 power leveling farm in Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

Getting to 200 power level is one of the primary objectives that players have to go through in the first week of Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate. With a complete reset of power level, grinding each piece for more power is certainly a time-consuming task. However, the Legendary campaign is available for a boost, saving some time by pushing everyone to the halfway mark, which is 100.

The road to 200 from then can be quite tricky. While almost every content will get you a higher power gear, a quicker way is always beneficial for players who are chasing endgame content early on.

This article lists the best solo method to farm for higher power gear early in the expansion, until the soft cap of 200.

How to quickly reach 200 power as a solo player in Destiny 2?

To get to 200 power, it is highly recommended that you start with the Legendary campaign. Completing the Edge of Fate Legendary campaign missions will boost your power to 100, which will make it easier and save some time for your journey to 200.

Once done, your next destination is the Portal, specifically the Pinnacle Ops. This will help you reach 200 from 100+.

Pinnacle Ops in the Portal of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

At the time of writing this article, there are three Exotic missions as part of the Pinnacle Ops, including Encore, Whisper, and Kell's Fall. We are going to follow Encore in this example, as it is the fastest farm out of the three.

Encore Exotic mission in the Portal (Image via Bungie)

To start, click on Encore mission within the Portal, followed by the "Pinnacle" tab at the bottom. Just above the "Launch" button, click on 'Customize'. Here, choose any modifier to make the content a little more difficult. It can be anything, as long as the grade on the right side of the screen becomes "A."

A grade after modifying the activity (Image via Bungie)

For the Boons, get Grappler, Full Throttle, and Slayer. The main Boon is the grappler, which allows you to grapple and skip the first jumping mechanics. To make things even easier, get an Eager Edge Sword to boost yourself ahead, and pair the new Third Iteration Scout Rifle with an Anti-Barrier Artifact perk.

The process is to launch the mission and complete the first objective only until you build the first bridge outside. Readers are recommended to refer to our complete guide on the Encore Exotic mission to have a clearer idea.

The bridge after the end of the first encounter in Destiny 2 Encore (Image via Bungie)

A loot chest will spawn on the bridge. Get the gear, which will be a few powers above your level, and then repeat until you reach 200.

