Destiny 2 Encore Overture Exotic mission guide: Basic mechanics, jumping puzzle, and softlock fixes

The new Exotic mission in Destiny 2 Episode Echoes Act III is called Encore Overture. It is directly tied to the narrative of the current episodic loop, as players must complete the mission once to progress through the seasonal questline as well. Encore Overture also comes with the game's first-ever special Auto Rifle Exotic, which can be upgraded with more challenging runs.

This article lists everything related to the Encore Overture Exotic mission and tips that may help players solve the puzzles and rooms more easily.

Disclaimer: Note that this article breaks down only the basic mechanics tied to the Encore Overture mission, and is not a full walkthrough.

Destiny 2 Encore Overture basic mechanics explained

The primary mechanics of the Encore Overture mission involve different versions of "Vex Modules," which can be identified by the colors green, yellow, and blue. The green Modules are called Connection, while the yellow ones are called Partition, and the blue ones are called Access. You will encounter these Modules throughout different stages of the mission, even during boss fights.

Vex Terminal for depositing the Connection Module in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The basic task for the player is to locate each of these Modules, pick them up, and store them in their respective terminals. For example, in the first location, you will encounter a room with terminals requiring the green Module. Hence, your task is to find other terminals that have a green Module (Connection), pick that up, and store it in the terminals requiring a green Module.

A terminal that has a green Vex module can be identified by a faint color ray emitting from the terminal, shown in the image below.

The terminal which holds a Connection Module (Image via Bungie)

The same applies to the other two Modules as well. Note that the green and the blue Modules can be found from terminals. Yellow Modules, however, can only be procured from a special Vex Minotaur. Here's a list of what each Module does throughout the mission:

Green Vex Module//Connection: Spawns an additional platform near the terminal where the Module has been deposited.

Spawns an additional platform near the terminal where the Module has been deposited. Yellow Vex Module//Partition: Removes a nearby wall or partition.

Removes a nearby wall or partition. Blue Vex Module//Access: Activates a nearby Vex portal.

Yellow and Green Modules (Image via Bungie)

Now, your task is to follow these mechanics, keep an eye on the buffs, and progress through the mission accordingly. The path to the end is linear, so there's an extremely low chance someone might get lost in between.

Note that a Connection Module, in most cases, must be deposited on a terminal located near an edge. Coupled with that, an Access Module must be deposited on a terminal near a Vex portal.

Destiny 2 Encore Overture jumping puzzle

To bypass the first area, spawn in, head straight for the Vex pool, and then take a right towards the massive wall. Look for an inclined platform, shown in the image below, and follow it to the top.

Inclined platform on the wall (Image via Bungie)

Once at the very top, look to your right, and you will find a small hole on top of the globe. That is your way inside and forward.

Hole on top of the globe (Image via Bungie)

The easiest way to work around this section is to follow the white and red lights.

White lights inside the Encore mission of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Red light inside the Encore mission of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

There are also multiple moving platforms with white lights near red ones, which are some of the easiest markers to follow. Eventually, you will encounter a purple room, the end of the jumping puzzle.

How to bypass the softlock bug in Destiny 2 Encore Overture

There is a bug where the final boss might softlock you, forcing you to die and restart the encounter. However, there is a way to bypass this. The soft lock occurs when the final boss doesn't spawn a Vex node in the third phase, something required to break the invulnerable shield of the boss.

To fix it, look where the boss is stationed when it is invulnerable, and activate the platform on that side only. For example, in the image below, the boss is stationed on the right side. Hence, take a Connection Module, and deposit it on the right terminal.

Boss stationed right of the arena (Image via Bungie)

The terminal referred to here is on a floating platform, and not the one beside a portal.

