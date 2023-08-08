Destiny 2 Season 22 to get major quality of life upgrades

Destiny 2 Season 22 is almost here. With less than two weeks remaining in the current season, players are gearing up for a fresh storyline alongside the latest reprised raid. Bungie has been working hard to fix the issues that have been plaguing the game all this while. Along with the major changes set to go live, developers will add a few quality-of-life upgrades to the new season.

Players have a lot of expectations from Destiny 2 Season 22. Considering it's the penultimate season in the current expansion, developers will be inclined to deliver the storyline that leads to The Final Shape. That said, here's a quick list of all the quality-of-life upgrades coming to the game in the next season.

All quality of life upgrades coming to Destiny 2 Season 22

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame



🕺 Favorite up to 100 Shaders, Ornaments, and Emotes

Stasis Aspects and Fragments vendor system

Transmat Effects are now unlocks

Reworked Iron Banner Challenges Quality of Life updates coming in Season 22:🕺 Favorite up to 100 Shaders, Ornaments, and EmotesStasis Aspects and Fragmentsvendor systemTransmat Effects are now unlocksReworked Iron Banner Challenges pic.twitter.com/KCa2tCjUkQ

For the uninitiated, quality of life upgrades refer to the changes incorporated in a game to make the overall gameplay process smoother. A few such modifications are coming to Destiny 2 Season 22.

One of the biggest changes in the next season revolves around the Stasis Aspects and Fragments in the game. So far, if players had to unlock these fragments, they'd have to complete a bounty acquired from the Exo Stranger. In the upcoming season, they can purchase these Fragments just like they do for the remaining four subclasses.

As of now, one can only favorite around four to five emotes and finishers in the game. However, once Destiny 2 Season 22 goes live, players will be able to add around 100 ornaments, emotes, and finishers. This is a huge upgrade from the current system and will save a lot of time because favorites of any kind are displayed at the very beginning of their respective menus.

The Iron Banner challenges will also be receiving a much-needed rework. Over the course of this season, the frequency of this game mode has increased, and players can access it thrice a season. However, the challenges are quite repetitive and monotonous. In the upcoming season, these challenges will also receive a rework to make them more appealing.

Finally, the transmat cosmetics available in the game must be accessed from the inventory before they're added to the ships. In Destiny 2 Season 22, all transmat effects will be added to the ship's page directly, and players will be able to access those already unlocked, quite similar to the shader system in the game.