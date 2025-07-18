Destiny 2 The Desert Perpetual World's First race Twitch emblem: How to get, requirements, and more 

Destiny 2’s Desert Perpetual World's First Raid race is just a day away, and Bungie has announced the stream schedule. The official account will host a pre-show, while the partnered streamers will host the race. Anyone streaming Destiny 2 on July 19, 2025, from 6 am - 6 pm PT will be eligible for the Power Hues emblem. The raid will go live at 10 am PT.

Following the conclusion of the World's First, viewers who are looking to support their favourite streams can also acquire the Golden Relief emblem.

Destiny 2 Desert Perpetual Twitch emblem guide

The Power Hues emblem for Desert Perpetual (Image via Bungie)

As mentioned, the Raid race brings an opportunity for all Destiny 2 fans to acquire exclusive emblems. The Power Hues emblem was originally planned for partnered streamers only, but can now be acquired by anyone streaming the game during 6 am - 6 pm PT on July 19, 2025.

For those simply looking to enjoy the Raid race, here are all the Twitch channels that will be covering the World First race:

Bungie: Pre-show from 6:45 am PT – 10 am PT

Pre-show from 6:45 am PT – 10 am PT Evanf1997 and CbGray: Pre-show and full raid follow from 6:45 am PT – 6 pm PT

Pre-show and full raid follow from 6:45 am PT – 6 pm PT WiseThug and Merj1 (FR): Raid from 10 am – 2 pm PT

Raid from 10 am – 2 pm PT Nexxoss Gaming and EllyKnalltRein (DE): Raid from 10 am – 2 pm PT

Raid from 10 am – 2 pm PT Masseo (IT): Raid from 10 am – 2 pm PT

Raid from 10 am – 2 pm PT El Tío Toland (LATAM MX): Raid from 10AM – 2PM PT

Global timings for the Raid race streams:

Eastern Time: 9:45 am – 9:00 pm (July 19)

9:45 am – 9:00 pm (July 19) India: 7:15 pm – 6:30 am (July 20)

7:15 pm – 6:30 am (July 20) UK: 2:45 pm – 2:00 pm (July 20)

2:45 pm – 2:00 pm (July 20) Japan: 10:45 pm – 10:00 pm (July 20)

10:45 pm – 10:00 pm (July 20) Australia: 11:45 pm – 11:00 pm (July 20)

Golden Relief emblem for Desert Perpetual (Image via Bungie)

Following the conclusion of all partnered streams, people can support eligible Twitch streamers by gifting a subscription and receive the Golden Relief emblem. This campaign will be active for 10 days, starting July 19, 2025, 6 pm PT, and will be available till July 29, 10 pm PT.

The emblems can be claimed from the Twitch drops inventory and will be delivered directly to the account. However, to receive the emblems, one must link their Bungie account with Twitch. Here's how to do it:

Open Bungie's official website and head to the sign-in option.

Select the platform used for playing Destiny 2.

Click "Account Settings" and select the "Account Linking" option on the left tab. This will open up the screen with linking options to several social websites.

Look for Twitch and click on the “Link Account” option beside it.

Input Twitch credentials and authorize account linking. Once done, the “Link Account” option will change to “Unlink Account”.

Head to the General section under Flair in Destiny 2 to redeem the emblem.

Contest mode emblem for Desert Perpetual (Image via Bungie)

Apart from the Twitch emblems, those who do manage to complete the Desert Perpetual during the Contest Mode will also be rewarded with the Timeline's Blade emblem. While players can still get an emblem for completing the Raid on any difficulty, this won’t be available after the first 48 hours of the Raid.

