All disabled items for The Desert Perpetual contest mode in Destiny 2

The Desert Perpetual is going to be the first contest Raid in one year, after the Salvation's Edge in Destiny 2. Players are excited to get another endgame content for higher power level gear pieces, and possibly a new Exotic weapon as well. However, the first 48 hours of the Raid will be set in 'contest' mode, which is one of the most challenging modifiers in the game.

The contest mode also features a Raid race for teams worldwide. This also leads Bungie to disable some broken gear pieces, ensuring every player is on an equal playing field.

This article lists every gear that will be disabled during The Desert Perpetual contest mode.

The Desert Perpetual disabled items for the contest mode in Destiny 2

Here is a list of all disabled items in The Desert Perpetual contest mode:

Weapons: Outbreak Perfected, Third Iteration, Choir of One, and Icebreaker

Outbreak Perfected, Third Iteration, Choir of One, and Icebreaker Armor: Set Bonus perks on the Collective Psyche armor set, and Distribution Armor Mod.

Note that the gear pieces mentioned here will not be greyed out by any means. While they can still be used, any perks provided by them will not work inside the contest Raid.

It remains unknown why Outbreak Perfected, Icebreaker, and the Collective Psyche set have been disabled. However, the Third Iteration Scout Rifle is dealing three times more damage while paired with the Anti-Barrier perk, making it risky for Bungie to keep it active.

Third Iteration in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Choir of One is the only Auto Rifle that holds special ammo, meaning that players can dish out increased damage compared to other Auto Rifles in the game. At the same time, Exotics like the Actium War Rig provide a significant buff to the weapon type for Titans.

Lastly, the Distribution mod has also been disabled, as reducing class ability might prove to be cheesy during the world's first race.

