How to get the full Bushido Samurai armor set in Destiny 2?

The Bushido armor set is the new Samurai-themed gear in Destiny 2, available for all classes. It is also a gear set, meaning that players who equip 2 pieces of the Bushido will get a specific buff for their character, paired with another set of buffs with 4 pieces as well. However, aside from the perks it provides, the Bushido armor set also comes with a Samurai aesthetic that many players have shown interest in.
This article guides you through the main process of getting the Bushido armor set.
Bushido armor set guide in Destiny 2: How to get and its perks
To get the Bushido armor set, you must run the Pinnacle Ops from the Portal. Open the Portal, followed by the Pinnacle tab at the bottom, and run any activity from there. As it stands right now in Week 1, Encore, Kell's Fall, and Whisper are the three available missions in the Pinnacle Ops.
While you can complete all these missions for more loot, there is a choice for everyone to complete only a certain part of the mission for a reward chest, and then restart. Encore is the best place for it, as getting to the first reward chest takes approximately 5 minutes.
Readers can refer to our complete guide on power level farming and the Encore Exotic mission for a clearer idea.
Bushido armor gear set bonuses:
2-piece bonus, Iaido: Final blows with fleshly drawn or reloaded weapons heal you.
4-piece bonus, Unfaltering Focus: Bow, Shotgun, or Sword final blows temporarily reduce incoming damage. Damaging targets with those weapons extends the duration.
