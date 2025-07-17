How to get the full Bushido Samurai armor set in Destiny 2?

The Bushido armor set is the new Samurai-themed gear in Destiny 2, available for all classes. It is also a gear set, meaning that players who equip 2 pieces of the Bushido will get a specific buff for their character, paired with another set of buffs with 4 pieces as well. However, aside from the perks it provides, the Bushido armor set also comes with a Samurai aesthetic that many players have shown interest in.

Ad

This article guides you through the main process of getting the Bushido armor set.

Bushido armor set guide in Destiny 2: How to get and its perks

To get the Bushido armor set, you must run the Pinnacle Ops from the Portal. Open the Portal, followed by the Pinnacle tab at the bottom, and run any activity from there. As it stands right now in Week 1, Encore, Kell's Fall, and Whisper are the three available missions in the Pinnacle Ops.

Ad

Trending

Encore Exotic mission in Destiny 2 Portal (Image via Bungie)

While you can complete all these missions for more loot, there is a choice for everyone to complete only a certain part of the mission for a reward chest, and then restart. Encore is the best place for it, as getting to the first reward chest takes approximately 5 minutes.

Ad

Reward chest in Encore Exotic mission (Image via Bungie)

Readers can refer to our complete guide on power level farming and the Encore Exotic mission for a clearer idea.

Ad

Bushido armor gear set bonuses:

2-piece bonus, Iaido: Final blows with fleshly drawn or reloaded weapons heal you.

4-piece bonus, Unfaltering Focus: Bow, Shotgun, or Sword final blows temporarily reduce incoming damage. Damaging targets with those weapons extends the duration.

Check out our Destiny 2 guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumyadeep Banerjee Soumyadeep is a Journalist on Esports & Gaming at Sportskeeda, specializing in Destiny 2 and Gacha games. He holds a diploma in Computer Science and is also keen on game development. He enjoys spending his free time learning new languages and digging into MMORPGs, manga, and light novels. Know More