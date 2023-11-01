Destiny 2 The Devil's Lair Grandmaster Nightfall guide: Best loadouts, tips, and more

The Devil's Lair Nightfall in Destiny 2 is pretty old compared to the other Strikes available this season. As part of the content that came with Beyond Light, players need to push through the waves of Fallen enemies, similar to how the expansion itself panned out until its end. This specific Strike is short and can be easily run with some basic loadouts.

This article will guide you through The Devil's Lair Grandmaster Nightfall and mention each adversary and modifier to look out for. Note that this Nightfall's Arc Threat can prove to be quite deadly, as almost every Fallen enemy is equipped with Arc damage.

Best loadouts for Destiny 2 The Devil's Lair Grandmaster Nightfall

The Devil's Lair demands Linear Fusion Rifles, alongside weapons that prefer stunning the Overload and Barrier Champions. Exotics such as Divinity and Wish Ender are primary choices for those two enemy types, alongside abilities such as Banner of War, Well of Radiance, and Void Shadowshot.

Well of Radiance (Image via Destiny 2)

Regarding Legendary weapons as anti-Champion gear pieces, Auto Rifles can be used against Barriers and Hand Cannons against Overloads. However, the latter is more recommended compared to the former since Wish Ender is the best primary choice against Barrier Champions every day of the week.

For Linear Fusion Rifles, the Cataclysmic from Vow of the Disciple is mandatory with Bait and Switch perk. Anyone who does not have it can choose to have two Primary Legendary weapons with two anti-Champion mods. However, to replace the Solar Linear Fusion Rifle, weapons such as Sleeper Simulant, Gjallarhorn, and Xenophage are recommended.

Divinity (Image via Destiny 2)

Those who are running Cataclysmic need to choose Divinity and Wish Ender as primary Champion slayers.

Here is a list of classes, subclasses, and mods required on players while running The Devil's Lair on Grandmaster:

Phoenix Protocol Warlock with Well of Radiance.

Banner of War Strand Titan with Synthoceps.

Orpheus Rig single Shadowshot Hunter.

Concussive Dampener Chest mod.

2x Arc and 1x Solar resist Chest mods.

Tips and tricks to make The Devil's Lair easier in Destiny 2

The opening section (Image via Destiny 2)

Here is a list of things that you can follow to make each run easy:

Use your fastest Sparrow to skip the first encounter. You can restart once someone dies here. All three Guardians need to make it across.

In the defense room, you can take the catwalk on the back side of the arena, or the hallway to the left from the main defense point. The Phoenix Protocol Warlock can cast their Well of Radiance in a chain.

In the open area, deal with the first Barrier Servitor first, and clear out the trash mobs. Take one brig at a time, followed by the additional Barrier Champions. It is also recommended to take out the Spider Tank from a distance, with the help of Linear Fusion Rifles.

In the boss arena, take the room directly to your left upon entering, and stay there for the entirety of the encounter. Here you can take out Champions, trash mobs, and the boss. Occasionally, you can venture outside to perform a finisher for Heavy ammo.

The reward for completing Destiny 2 Season 22's version of The Devil's Lair is The Swarm Machine Gun.