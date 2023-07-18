Destiny 2 The Swarm god rolls, how to get them, and more

The Swarm is one of the most powerful Machine Guns currently in Destiny 2, especially. With a lot to choose from, the archetype does provide interesting options, ranging from Exotics to Legendaries. Similarly, one specific Machine Gun named The Swarm has made its presence known within a lot of player's load-out, providing add-clearing support across all difficulties.

The Swarm is a High Impact Framed Arc Machine Gun firing at 360 RPM. It shares its archetype with other Machine Guns such as the Qilim's Terminus and Fixed Odds, known for being equally potent in endgame activities. The following article lists the best perks of The Swarm Machine Gun.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

How to get The Swarm Machine Gun and its usage in Destiny 2

The Swarm Machine Gun will be available for drops within The Disgraced Nightfall in Week 9 of Season 21. Players completing any difficulty expect the Grandmaster will be able to obtain a standard version of the weapon, while the Grandmaster version will drop an Adept version. However, those with the weapon already unlocked in their collections, will be able to purchase it from Zavala's focusing shop too.

The Swarm Machine Gun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In the Focused Decoding section, the following is the list of the weapon's rarity and their cost:

The Swarm: 1 Vanguard Engram, 25 Legendary Shards, and 20,000 Glimmer.

The Swarm Adept: 1 Vanguard Engram, 50 Legendary Shards, 50,000 Glimmer, and 10 Nightfall Ciphers.

Each Cipher can be farmed upon completing only Grandmaster Nightfall Strikes, be it The Disgraced or any other Nightfall Strikes in the pool.

While The Swarm doesn't have a lot of add-clearing perks, it can still hit harder than most Adaptive Framed Machine Guns in the game. Hence, sustained perks such as Vorpal Weapon and Target Lock can deal decent amounts of numbers to an elite or a Champion unit.

What is the god roll for The Swarm in Destiny 2 PvE?

The Swarm god roll for PvE (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The best perks on The Swarm Machine Gun for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Handling and Recoil Control.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Feeding Frenzy for increased reload speed with each final blow.

Target Lock for increased damage based on the duration of sustained fire using the weapon.

Outlaw for reload speed reduction, alongside Vorpal Weapon for increased damage by 10% are viable options in any situation.

What is the god roll for The Swarm in Destiny 2 PvP?

The Swarm god roll for PvP (Image via D2Gunmith)

The best perks on The Swarm Machine Gun for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Fluted Barrel for Stability and Handling.

Steady Rounds for increased Stability and Airborne Effectiveness, and reduced Range.

Dynamic Sway Reduction for increased Accuracy and Stability.

Tap the Trigger for increased Stability and Accuracy after holding down the trigger for 0.6 seconds.

Rangefinder and Dragonfly is a decent combination of two perks against opposing Guardians.