Destiny 2 The Final Shape power cap guide: Soft cap, Pinnacle cap, and more 

Destiny 2 The Final Shape shines a new light on the power level for every player, where the floor cap, soft cap, and pinnacle cap have new numbers. Hence, the entire community had a reset with the expansion launch, forcing them to start from scratch in terms of leveling characters, and getting ready for endgame activities. The immediate goal, however, is the Day 1 Raid contest level, which has been set to 1965.

This article lists everything you must know regarding the power level in The Final Shape expansion, and the Episode: Echoes.

All power level caps in Destiny 2 The Final Shape expansion

Here is a list that explains the power cap across four different floors, starting from the bottom up to the pinnacle cap:

Power floor: 1900 (this is the power where everyone starts, regardless of their in-game hours or past experiences).

1900 (this is the power where everyone starts, regardless of their in-game hours or past experiences). Soft Cap: 1940 (This is the power level where any gear pieces earned from 1900 will increase the power towards this number)

1940 (This is the power level where any gear pieces earned from 1900 will increase the power towards this number) Powerful Cap: 1990 (After hitting the Soft Cap of 1940, players must earn powerful or pinnacle gear to push towards this number)

1990 (After hitting the Soft Cap of 1940, players must earn powerful or pinnacle gear to push towards this number) Pinnacle Cap: 2000 (This number can only be achieved by earning Pinnacle gear, after reaching the Powerful Cap of 1990)

How to reach the pinnacle cap easily in Destiny 2 The Final Shape?

1) Soft Cap:

Before getting into the Pinnacle cap, it is important to go through each floor individually. First, let us talk about the Soft Cap. To reach 1940, or even higher, go for the Legendary campaign option found while starting the story campaign. Completing each mission will slowly allow you to amp up the power level slowly, whereas completing the campaign will boost you to 1960.

Standard and Legendary campaign missions (Image via Bungie)

This is the most efficient way currently, as the Day 1 Raid requires everyone to be 1965 or above, leaving players to grind only five power levels after finishing the campaign.

2) Powerful Cap:

Once you are 1965, keep running any activity that drops either a powerful or a pinnacle gear. To find them, simply look for a golden circle beside any node, similar to the one in the image below.

Suraya Hawthorne Powerful gear vendor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Powerful gears will help you with +3 power on any earned piece, while Pinnacle gear will give you a +5 boost before reaching the 1990 cap.

3) Pinnacle Cap:

Anything and everything after hitting the 1990 Powerful Cap can be leveled up only by acquiring Pinnacle gears. Hence, any powerful item will not provide a power bonus to an existing piece.

Duality Dungeon with Pinnacle drop in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

A few sources for Pinnacle gear pieces include the Salvation's Edge Raid, Warlord's Ruin Dungeon, rotating Raid and Dungeon, rotating Exotic mission, and weekly campaign mission of The Final Shape.