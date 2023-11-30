Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin to get new "rocket sidearm" weapon subtype

Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin is the brand new dungeon set to go live in the Season of the Wish. Unlike the other dungeons in the game, this one is set to feature Scorn and Taken enemies. There's currently limited information about this dungeon, except that it will introduce a new rocket sidearm weapon subtype. That said, here's everything that players need to know about the rocket sidearm weapon Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin.

How to get the new rocket sidearm weapon in Destiny 2

The rocket sidearm weapon is a brand new weapon subtype. The name of this weapon is still under wraps, and the only way to acquire it will be by completing the Warlord's Ruin dungeon that's set to go live on December 1.

Considering this is the first of its kind, it could be a Legendary weapon. Bungie had adopted a similar policy while introducing Glaives in the Season of the Haunted. Alternatively, it could also be the Exotic that drops from the dungeon, but it's somewhat unlikely.

According to Bungie, this weapon will help players easily combat Anti-Barrier champions without looking at weapons with built-in Anti-Barrier perks. Now, sidearms aren't exactly that strong when disrupting a barrier. For example, the Wish Ender can remove barriers from champions with one hit. Compared to that, a sidearm would require at least half a clip, if not the entire clip, to disrupt the barrier.

Now, if a sidearm can fire rockets, that's a different story altogether. It could probably become an exciting choice of weapon, considering that there's an Anti-Barrier sidearm perk in the artifact for this season. However, the weapon looks good in theory right now. Given that there isn't much information about the weapon, it will be worth seeing how it performs.

Furthermore, the weapon's perks will also play a vital role and determine its efficacy. Bungie has addressed the viability of the Anti-Barrier perk for this weapon since it fires rockets and could be useful against Overload champions in Destiny 2.

So far, useful perks against champions haven't exactly stacked in the game, but there's always a first time for everything. That said, it will be interesting to see how things pan out once Destiny 2 Warlord's Ruin goes live on December 1.