Destiny 2 weekly reset (June 4 to 11): The Final Shape launch, New Raid, The Glassway Nightfall, and more

Destiny 2 is entering a new dawn with a fresh expansion, sandbox, and the Episode saga. The community won't be getting a seasonal model like before. Instead, all content will be released on a 4-month basis. However, the Year 7 weekly reset will be relatively similar to the previous resets, where each week will have a new rotating Raid, Dungeon, Nightfall, PvP activities, and much more.

This article lists all the upcoming content in weekly resets throughout Year 7, as readers will find updated lists every week, with new content.

All upcoming content with Destiny 2 weekly reset in The Final Shape (June 4 to 11)

Here is a short overview of all activities in the coming reset of The Final Shape, followed by detailed pointers on each of them:

The Final Shape launch

Salvation's Edge, the expansion's new Raid

The Glassway as the first Nightfall

Supremacy and Showdown in the Crucible rotator

Operation Seraph's Shield in Exotic Quest Rotator

Last Wish and Duality in Raid and Dungeon Rotator

1) The Final Shape launch

The Witness in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Final Shape expansion is being launched at long last, after a 4-month delay from February 2024. Fortunately for the community, Bungie seems to have worked quite a lot on the expansion during that period, as the company brought massive updates and changes to the game's core system, from subclass to new enemy factions, a vast open world location, and a lot more.

The Final Shape is all set to be released on June 4, 2024, at the usual weekly reset time of 10 am PST.

2) Salvation's Edge Raid

Cayde-6 in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The new Raid associated with the expansion is called Salvation's Edge, which will have contest modifiers for the first 48 hours. Hence, all players participating will be locked to the 1965 power level if they are equal to, or higher than, that number.

All enemies will scale to +20 by the end of the Raid. Additionally, the health of each high-tier foe, such as elites and bosses, will be significantly higher than usual.

3) The Glassway Nightfall

The Glassway final boss (Image via Bungie)

The Glassway will be back in the Nightfall pool of The Final Shape. This was regarded as one of the toughest Strikes in the game, as it has an extended boss phase with hoards of mobs, Champions, and two main Strike bosses. All these enemies can be encountered in the same room, making the run extra challenging for the fireteam.

Any tied modifiers such as elemental surges, threats, and exclusive debuffs, will be revealed as the Nightfall comes along with the reset.

4) Last Wish and Duality in Raid and Dungeon rotator

Destiny 2 Last Wish first jumping puzzle (Image via Bungie)

Last Wish and Duality in Destiny 2 will become available in their respective rotators. All weapons will be available for farming from both activities. Players can farm the Master variant of the Dungeon as well, be it all the encounters or just an individual one. Farming Master encounters will drop the Artifice armor pieces of those associated activities.

The One Thousand Exotic will be farmable from the final boss encounter in Vow of the Disciple, alongside Artifice armor pieces, and the Heartshadow Void Heavy Sword.

5) Crucible rotators

Destiny 2 Well of Radiance (Image via Bungie)

Supremacy and Showdown will be the game modes available in the Crucible rotators for the first week of The Final Shape. The former is similar to a traditional "Kill Confirmed" mode, where players must score points through eliminations, and pick up dropped items after killing them.

Showdown, on the other hand, is a traditional 3v3 game mode where players have limited revives and the ability to refund a point through revival.