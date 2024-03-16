Destiny 2 Wild Style god rolls, drop locations, and more

Wild Style is the latest surprise addition to the Destiny 2 loot pool amidst the Guardian Games update in March 2024. Players got access to another double-fire special ammo Grenade Launcher, as the new Wild Style joins the rank of Wilderflight from Spire of the Watcher. Hence, the community knows how to work around this archetype, seeing how double-fire projectiles are considered powerful against all enemies.

This article focuses on the Wild Style Grenade Launcher and the best perks to have on it for PvE and PvP. Much like any special Grenade Launchers, players can get perk combinations suited for either add-control or add-clear (trash mobs/enemy groups). The Wild Style isn't so different in that aspect as well.

Wild Style PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Wild Style god roll for add-control (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following list is the god roll you should have on the Wild Style Grenade Launcher for controlling adds in Destiny 2 PvE:

Volatile Launch for Blast Radius

Disorienting Grenades for blinding targets and keeping them in place, be it trash mobs, elites, or Champions. It doesn't work against named bosses

Envious Assassin for overflowing magazine after scoring kills with other weapons in the inventory

Incandescent for a Solar explosion on kill and scorching adjacent targets with the explosion

Wild Style god roll for add-clearing (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following perks, however, are meant for a more add-clearing and DPS approach:

Linear Compensator for increased Blast Radius, Stability, and Velocity

High-velocity rounds for increased projectile speed and reload speed

Unrelenting for health regeneration after killing three or more enemies within 5 seconds

The Incandescent perk should always be present in the fourth column, as it is far too powerful to not have. The main difference between the add-clearing and add-control combinations is the Disorienting Grenades magazine, which brings down the damage from 100 to 0. Everything else can remain the same.

Wild Style PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Wild Style PvP god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

The following list is the god roll you should have on the Wild Style Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 PvP:

Quick Launch for projectile speed and Handling

Disorienting Grenades for blinding and suppressing targets

Unrelenting to health regeneration after defeating one Guardian

Surrounded for increased damage when three or more targets are nearby

The only important perk here is the Disorienting Grenades, which come in handy to constrict opponent's vision during fights. Remote-exploding a Grenade near an enemy will blind them as well.

How to get the Wild Style Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2

Wild Style in Focused Decoding page of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The Wild Style Grenade Launcher can be exclusively farmed from Nightfall Strikes and can be focused during Vanguard Engrams from Zavala's inventory. Head to the Tower and open up the Focused Decoding section to get the weapon. However, you must unlock the weapon once in your Collections by getting it as a drop.

The week (March 5 to 12) of the Destiny 2 Guardian Games launch had the HyperNet Current Nightfall with the Wild Style Grenade Launcher as a drop. If you miss it, keep an eye out for the Grandmaster Nightfall rotations alongside the weapons that are tied to them. Since Wild Style is a very new weapon, you will have plenty of chances to acquire it in the future.