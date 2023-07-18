Diablo 4 A Sodden Pact quest guide

Diablo 4's Sanctuary is divided into several regions which offer different quests. Completing these tasks offer varying rewards, including Renown points, gold, gears, items, and sometimes, rare finds. Side quests are a particular type of quest in the game and are often unique to each region. As you embark on the lands of Scolsgen, you'll encounter a few challenges that will pique your interest. A Sodden Pact is one such quest that can be unlocked in this region.

While side quests are usually accomplished quickly, this particular task may take a while to complete as the mission area can be hard to find. Completing this quest can be confusing, so it is recommended to delve into this guide to get the task done immediately.

Diablo 4 guide: How to complete A Sodden Pact quest?

A Sodden Pact can be accessed in Scolsgen (Image via mapgenie.io)

To access A Sodden Pact, you must first complete the Whispers from Below side quest. You can start the quest by speaking with Roina, who will be standing close to the Abandoned Coast. You can refer to the map above for the specific quest location.

You'll need to cooperate with Roina to lure and hunt a wight that has been frightening locals. You'll need to find five wight hairs to unleash the monster. These hairs are all dropped by the Sodden Growths strewn throughout the quest area.

After speaking with Roina, you'll notice a sizable blue mission circle on your map that tells you the location of the Sodden Growths. Finding Sodden Growths can be tricky since they blend well with the environment. While the minimap roughly approximates their location, you won't see any markers on your minimap once you get close to them. The Sodden Growth areas are conveniently mapped below for your reference.

You need to collect five wight hairs to complete A Sodden Pact quest (Image via magenie.io)

It's worth noting that killing some monsters is a requirement for harvesting the hair, just like it is for most other Diablo 4 side missions. In this case, you'll have to slay Drowned monsters.

Some players reported that a bug occurs in the quest, causing Sodden Growths to never spawn. Unfortunately, you have to manually search for these within the mission area if you encounter this problem. You can also acquire the quest again by giving it up and then starting all over.

After collecting the hairs, proceed to the west of the beach and cross a small island. You'll have to investigate the corpse and talk to Roina, who will ask you to meet her at Linnead. After speaking with Roina, A Sodden Pact is completed, and this will lead to Untangled Truths, the next task in the quest line.

You'll receive an Elixir Cache, gold, EXP, and 20 Renown points upon completing the task.

You can also consider completing some hidden quests in Diablo 4. The game is currently available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.