Diablo 4 In Desperate Times quest: How to complete, rewards, and more

In Desperate Times is a side quest that you can unlock in Diablo 4's Kehjistan region. In this title, this optional mission is among many that isn't accessible from the get-go. To unlock most side quests, you will have to interact with this game's NPCs or encounter various sorts of events. The In Desperate Times can be triggered in the Imperial Library in Diablo 4's Kehjistan region.

This article will walk readers through this side quest and mention the rewards that completing it yields.

How to complete the In Desperate Times mission easily

In Desperate Times will be available when you read the book on Caldeum's Defenses in the Imperial Library. To unlock this mission, you are required to complete this game's main campaign first and then revisit Kehjistan.

In Desperate Times is similar to Reject the Mother, another side quest in Diablo 4 where you need to use an emote to accomplish it.

Teleport to the Imperial Library and read the book on Caldeum's defenses. Then, you must complete the following objectives:

You must stand in front of the golden watcher's statue and ask for help

Then open the chest to complete the mission.

After reading the book, come out of the library and go south towards the Imperial Gardens. This area is inside the Caldeum region. Once you enter the Imperial Gardens, be prepared to fight a huge mob of demons that are going to spawn in this location.

Use the help emote in front of the statue (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After clearing the enemies, go in front of the golden watcher's statue on the left, which looks like a beast with wings. Face it and open your emote wheel to use the one for help. A mysterious chest will appear on the statue's side, inside which you will find some weapons. Equip them to complete the mission.

Diablo 4 In Desperate Times quest rewards

Rewards from the mysterious chest (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

On beating In Desperate Times, you will be awarded 20 Kehjistan Renown points, gold, as well as XP. The other items that you will receive through this mission are some random weapons from the chest you have to open before completing it.

Side quests in Diablo 4 are optional. They offer various rewards such as gold, XP, and some random weapons or pieces of armor. Additionally, completing optional missions in a region contributes to the overall Renown points of that area.

