How to solve Reject the Mother side quest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is littered with side quests. While some show up on the map, others can be accessed when players pick up certain items while exploring the Sanctuary. Most of these side quests are fairly straightforward, and one must either find something or kill a specific enemy. However, a few of these require players to solve a specific riddle.

As a game, Diablo 4 does not have too many elaborate puzzles. Most of the solutions in the game revolve around the standard emotes. The Reject the Mother mission is one such puzzle-based side quest. Here's how players can activate and then solve it.

How to start Reject the Mother Diablo 4 side quest

To start this side quest, you must find the note that assigns it. This mission node isn't marked on the map. So when you're exploring the region of Tusmaa Rift in the Dry Steppes, keep an eye out for an open book placed near a pile of rocks.

The Reject the Mother side quest can be picked up in the area marked above in Diablo 4 (Screenshot by Sportskeeda via MapGenie.io)

There will be a couple of enemies in the area, so defeat them and then interact with this book. Considering there are no coordinates available in the game, it's hard to describe an accurate location, but this area can be found towards the east of Ked Bardu, as seen in the map above.

After you've interacted with this book, you will notice a small area that has been highlighted on the map. You will have to head to this area and find Lilith's Shrine and then reject it at this location.

How to solve Diablo 4 Reject the Mother side quest

To find the location of the shrine, here's what you need to do:

Open the map and navigate to the active side quest tab.

Once on this tab, highlight the Reject the Mother side quest and then track it.

With the quest now being tracked, reach the highlighted area beside the Dark Ravine dungeon.

Head into the highlighted area and enter the cave.

As you progress through the cave, you will come across a multitude of enemies. Although you needn't be at any specific level, it's recommended that you reach level 25 before attempting this quest. Otherwise, you might find that the enemy is overwhelming you quite easily.

Once you've reached the final room at the end, prepare yourself for a boss fight.

After you've defeated the boss in this room, make your way to the altar located right at the back of the room. While facing the altar, bring up your emote wheel, and find the "No" emote.

It won't be there on your wheel by default, so you will have to equip it. After you've equipped it, just perform the emote in front of the altar, and a chest will appear. This signifies that you've done the steps correctly. Collect the chest to complete the Diablo 4 Reject the Mother side quest.

