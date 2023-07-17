5 best hidden quests in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 features a plethora of challenges and quests for you to unlock. While some of these quests help you progress through the game's main storyline, others need to be discovered through random triggers and a bit of luck. Most of the hidden quests are easy to accomplish and are usually part of a longer chain of quests. These offer sweet rewards, including renown points and rare items.

There are several hidden quests in the game, and they vary in terms of storyline and completion mechanics. Most of these quests include collecting and delivering items, slaying monsters, and locating objects on the map. Here are some of the best hidden quests in Diablo 4 that have interesting plots and rewards.

What are the best hidden quests in Diablo 4?

1) Exorcist's Cache

This hidden quest takes a bit of luck to find in the game. First, you must encounter the Sealed Exorcist Cache as a random drop from monsters. Players reportedly discovered the item from monsters in the northernmost areas of Fractured Peaks.

To complete the quest, you must head towards The Deep White and clear any undead enemies you can find. These foes will drop blue glowing balls of anima which you need to collect until you fill the meter. Once the meter is filled, the quest is complete.

2) Secret of the Spring

While you explore the frosty dark forests of Fractured Peak, you may find yourself stumbling upon the Secrets of the Spring hidden quest in Diablo 4. This quest is found in Kylslik Plateau, where you will encounter a discarded note near the Forsaken Quarry dungeon. The letter contains a riddle which reads:

"Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace, patience rewarded by nature's own grace."

You will be directed to go to the spring, where you have to emote or wait while standing near the pond. Completing the quest rewards you with renown points and a treasure chest.

3) Unusual Ore

In Diablo 4, you may find many quests where you need to collect and deliver items in exchange for rewards. The Unusual Ore is a quest of this type where you need to obtain the Unusual Ore item to initiate the task. You can find this item in Ore Veins and Glittering Ore Veins within the Ragged Coastline.

Once you obtained Unusual Ore, head to the Iron Wolves Encampment to speak with Benamin, the Iron Wolf blacksmith. He will reward you with XP, gold, a Salvage Cache, and some renown points.

4) Message in a Bottle

Along the coastline of Razor Shoals, you will encounter a Washed-Ashore Bottle that you can interact with. Upon interacting with it, you will receive a Bundled Heirloom with a letter. This prompts the Message in a Bottle hidden quest in Diablo 4.

To complete the quest, you must deliver Hercan's letter to his son, Padrig. You can interact with the townspeople to determine Padrig's whereabouts. Hand the letter to complete the quest, and you will be rewarded with a Druidic Heirloom Amulet. This rare neckpiece grants elemental damage resistance to its user.

5) Better Days

Better Days is a hidden quest that comes with a compelling storyline. However, it's part of a larger quest chain, so you need to meet some prerequisites to access this. The quest initiates after you loot a Faded Old Painting from a monster in Dobrav Taiga.

You need to return the painting to Zalan in Margrave. He pledges to keep it hidden and characterizes it as something rebellious that would offend the church. The Unwritten End is a hidden mission that can be found in the same area.