The Diablo 4 Sorcerer was among the strongest classes in the game and pretty beginner friendly too. That said, with the arrival of the Season of the Malignant patch, this class was hit with so many nerfs that right now, it's probably the weakest class in-game. Even then, there are a few builds that can restore this class to a portion of its former glory.

Builds can always either make or break a character in role-playing games. With that said, here are all the skills and abilities that players need to use to make the best Diablo 4 Arc Lash Sorcerer endgame build.

Best Diablo 4 Arc Lash Sorcerer endgame abilities and passives

For the best Diablo 4 Arc Lash Sorcerer build, your main focus should be on the Arc Lash ability itself. Considering that this is an endgame build, we'll not be going on with the leveling path. Instead, since you can respect the entire skill tree of a different build, here's a quick rundown of the skills and the number of points you need to invest in them.

Skills Points to invest Fire bolt 1 Arc Lash / Enhanced / Glinting 5 /1 / 1 Devastation 1 Elemental Dominance 3 Flame Shield / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Teleport / Enhanced / Shimmering 1 / 1 / 1 Ice Armor 1 Frost Nova / Enhanced / Mystical 5 / 1 / 1 Precision Magic 3 Align the Elements 1 Protection 3 Inner Flames 1 Devouring Blaze 3 Ball Lightning / Enhanced 5 / 1 Unstable Currents / Prime 1 / 1 Coursing Currents 3 Electrocution 3 Convulsions 3 Vyr's Mastery 1

If you look at this table carefully, you'll notice that most of the skills here are defensive in nature. That's because following the 1.1.0 patch, the Sorcerer was turned into a weak character, so these skills are factored in to build up some of that damage resistance.

Apart from them, those here are the Paragon Boards and Glyphs that you need to go with:

Paragon Board Glyph Starting Board Flamefeeder Enchantment Master Exploit Burning Instinct Control Frigid Fate Adept Static Surge Territorial Elemental Summoner -

Best Diablo 4 Arc Lash Sorcerer Legendary Aspects

With the skills and paragons finally out of the way, now is the time to focus on the best Legendary Aspects for this build in Diablo 4. Before moving on to the Aspects, players must note that the two best-in-slot items for this build are the Raiment of the Infinite and Esu's Heirloom. The Aspects are as follows:

Aspect of Disobedience : Halls of the Damned, Kehjistan

Rapid Aspect : Buried Halls, Dry Steppes

Aspect of Might : Dark Ravine, Dry Steppes

Aspect of Control :Sunken Library, Kehjistan

Aspect of Retribution : Abandoned Mineworks, Kehjistan

Edgemaster's Aspect : Oldstones, Scosglen

Storm Swell Aspect : Onyx Hold, Dry Steppes

Pertaining to the gems and the Malignant Hearts, you will need to focus on the Emerald for your weapons. It'll give you an additional Critical Strike Damage on Vulnerable enemies.

For your armor pieces, always go for the Ruby because it'll give you a bonus Maximum Life. Additionally, for the Jewellery, go for the following Malignant Hearts:

Amulet : Malignant Pact (Wrathful Heart)

Ring 1 : Revenge (Brutal Heart)

Ring 2 : The Picana (Vicious Heart)

That concludes everything you need to know with respect to the best Arc Lash Sorcerer endgame build as of this writing. This piece will be updated later based on upcoming buffs and nerfs to skills and abilities. Watch this space to keep updated.