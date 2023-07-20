Diablo 4 Azurewrath: How to get, Unique effects, Affixes, and more

Patch 1.1.0 has been released ahead of Diablo 4's Season of the Malignant. It is a highly anticipated update that offers new content, including six new Unique items and seven new Aspects. Season of the Malignant is set to roll out on July 20, 2023, and players are excited to see how these items perform in the new season's meta.

In Diablo 4, Unique items are characterized by their great effects and bonuses. These highly coveted items keep players grinding for hours in hopes of getting their hands on some powerful endgame weapons. One such item is the new Azurewrath, a Unique item exclusive to the Barbarian class.

How to easily get the Azurewrath in Diablo 4

Participate in Helltide events to get a chance to obtain Azurewrath (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Similar to other Unique items in the game, acquiring Azurewrath can be a pretty daunting task. Although there are a variety of ways to obtain this Unique item, it still remains to be one of the rarest weapons in the game.

You will start getting Unique Items like Azurewrath after you reach World Tier 3 (Nightmare difficulty). You must successfully complete the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon at World Tier 2 in order to unlock World Tier 3.

If you can, it is highly advised to advance to World Tier 4 (Torment Difficulty) to boost your chances of receiving even higher-quality items. New Unique item drops start to show up in this tier. To gain access to this tier, you must finish the Fallen Temple Capstone Dungeon on World Tier 3.

Due to their high mob density and number of high-level Elites, Nightmare dungeons are also excellent spots for discovering Unique items. The Uniques you find will be of higher quality because Ancestral and Sacred Items have a +12% increased chance to drop from Nightmare Dungeons.

Furthermore, Elite foes in Nightmare Dungeons have a +10% increased chance of dropping an extra item, while clearing one boosts the likelihood of a second one falling by 50%. This raises your chances of discovering Uniques. However, looting in this dungeon is particularly difficult, so make sure to be equipped with appropriate gear.

You can also try your luck in Helltide events since Elite Helltide monsters have an increased 30% chance to drop an extra item.

Azurewrath effects and Affixes in Diablo 4

Each Unique item in Diablo 4 has its own effect. For Azurewrath, the unique effect is Lucky hit, where you gain up to 20% chance for your Core Skills to deal (0.75-1.5) Cold damage and Freeze targets for three seconds.

Special properties called item Affixes also occur in Unique gear items. The item Affixes for this item are detailed below:

Equipment Affix: Critical Strike Damage

Affix 1: Attack Speed

Affix 2: Core Skill Damage

Affix 3: Non-Physical Damage

Affix 4: Damage to crowd-controlled enemies

The release of Azurewrath in Patch 1.1 means the Barbarian class currently has two Unique one-hand swords.

Patch 1.1.0 for Season of the Malignant introduced some of Diablo 4's best items to date. Check this article to know what to expect in the upcoming season set to launch on July 20.