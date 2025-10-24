Diablo 4: Best Leveling builds for the Season 11 PTR

Diablo 4 Season 11’s PTR is currently ongoing, until October 28, 2025, and that means there are leveling builds to test! There’s a lot of talk about this season, on whether or not it’s going to be fun, and while we’ll have to wait until the official launch to decide, there are some fun leveling builds to try. Of course, some of them will be pretty obvious, while others maybe not so much.

We’ll talk about a leveling build for each class in the Diablo 4 Season 11 PTR. We may come back closer to launch, once the final patch notes have been doled out, and see how this changes.

Best Leveling builds to try in Diablo 4 Season 11

Barbarian: Whirlwind

Druid: Companion

Necromancer: Minion

Rogue: Dance of Knives

Sorcerer: Chain Lightning

Spiritborn: Quill Volley

1) Barbarian (Whirlwind)

Whirlwind can still be a perfectly viable leveling strategy (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While Whirlwind Barbarians aren’t as strong as they used to be, they’re still a solid leveling idea in Diablo 4 Season 11’s PTR. It builds Fury with Lunging Strike, and then Whirlwinds through enemies, nice and easy.

It’s kind of a bleed build, because of the Battle Lunging Strike talent. It runs a few Shouts, Wrath of the Berserker, and Ground Stomp to apply a little CC on your enemies. We’ve covered the Whirlwind Barbarian previously, and I don’t think a lot has really changed since then. It’s a simple, powerful build, and transitions neatly into the end game.

2) Druid (Companion)

When in doubt, use the terrifying force of nature (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Given the general power of Poison builds in Diablo 4, I think Season 11 is still going to be great if you level as a Companion Druid. All the major leveling builds for Druid are in a pretty similar state, I think, but Companion just serves my need to have swarms of things fighting for me. Attack your foes with Ravens, Wolves, and Poison Creepers, and take advantage of Shepherd’s Aspect for a bunch of free damage.

You also have One With Nature as a Key Passive to give you even more companions, and more damage. It’s also primarily a Werewolf build, so get ready to Lacerate enemies. One of the best parts is that it’s so easy to use! You Lacerate, pop Poison Creeper/Ravens/Wolves, and then Pulverize/Claw as necessary. There’s nothing tactically difficult, and your animal friends (and vine friends) will do the heavy lifting. I’m also a fan of Companion Druid as an endgame option, but we’ll have to see how it fares later.

3) Necromancer (Minion)

Minions are always going to be the best (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Of course it’s Minion Necromancer for Diablo 4 Season 11’s PTR leveling builds! How could it possibly be anything else? All the other really good builds I think require too much setup. It’s easy, brainless, and you can just drop curses from a safe distance and watch your Skeletons, Skeleton Mages, and Golem whoop anything that comes from Hell.

You basically let the minions do all the work, and blast foes with Blight and Soulrift. Some builds run Blood Mist as an escape, but I don’t personally. I’d rather have my Golem for extra damage. If I can’t stay alive with a whole army, and Corpse Tendrils, maybe I’m just out of my depth.

4) Rogue (Dance of Knives)

Dance of Knives is such a strong build right now (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Dance of Knives is huge right now for Rogues, so I think in Season 11’s Diablo 4 PTR it will continue to be a wild draw. Even if it weren’t great, you also have to consider that D4 Season 11 is also going to give Rogues a brand-new Unique, Death’s Pavane, which is designed to enhance Dance of Knives.

I don’t foresee the leveling style changing, either. You pop Shadow Imbuement, make sure you have Aspect of Star Shards, cast Puncture 3 times for Combo Points, and then hold down Dance of Knives and watch enemies melt. You can make it better if you have Unstable Elixirs, by drinking potions to make it easier to kill Elites/Bosses.

5) Sorcerer (Chain Lightning)

Chain Lightning is easy and satisfying, in both leveling and endgame (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While I think Hydra/Fire Wall Hydra is also a great leveling tool, let’s be honest: Chain Lightning is just more fun. This is partially thanks to buffs provided in Season 10, to Overflowing Energy. In general, elemental damage was enhanced in Season 11, and while the class is going to get squishier I think, they’re going to hit much harder.

It takes more work, I suppose. You need to consistently cast Familiar, trigger Unstable Currents (against difficult bosses/Elites), and spam Chain Lightning when you have more than 50 mana. Charged Bolts are good too. When you’re under 50 mana, Arc Lash to build it back up. Just stay clear, use Frost Nova to apply Vulnerable, and to stop anyone getting near you, and smash them to pieces with lightning blasts.

6) Spiritborn (Quill Volley)

Spiritborn are getting a lot more powerful in Season 11 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Thanks to buffs in Season 11, the already good Spiritborn is going to be great in Diablo 4 Season 11’s PTR. We know that Jaguar and Eagle Skills received some pretty great buffs, and that means we’re going to be using the almighty Quill Volley to clear through enemy packs and bosses, no sweat.

We have great defensive tools (Armored Hide), The Seeker, Ravager, and Soar to get around. We use Soar to engage, then The Seeker for CC, pop Armored Hide if needed, and Ravager for more Vigor generation. Then of course, you spam Quill Volley to obliterate foes. Nice and easy.

